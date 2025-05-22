Pilot production of HEMI and Ram Ramcharger begins at SHAP

Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant has begun working on “secret” projects. According to MoparInsiders, Ram has quietly launched pilot production of two major upcoming models: the highly anticipated return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, and the debut of the newly electrified Ramcharger pickup (whose launch has been delayed once again), designed to push the boundaries of battery-powered mobility.

Ram prepares for 2026: HEMI V8 returns and Ramcharger enters pilot production

While no official announcements have been made, internal sources report that during a company meeting in Auburn Hills, Stellantis‘ headquarters, employees were told that “the HEMI is back.” If true, the statement signals more than just a technical update, it marks a return to the brand’s muscle-car roots, reimagined for the modern era.

Production documents from the plant reference two pilot codes: REPB Pilot and F15 Pilot. The former refers to the Ramcharger project, a pickup that pairs a 92 kWh battery with a gasoline generator powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Instead of driving the wheels, the engine acts solely as a power generator. The result is an impressive claimed range of nearly 690 miles, performance output of 663 horsepower, and a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.

The second code, F15 Pilot, signals the return of the beloved HEMI V8, now paired with eTorque mild-hybrid technology. Output remains unchanged at 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, but the 48-volt motor-generator improves fuel efficiency and enhances low-end torque delivery, including smoother engine start/stop functionality.

The goal of these prototypes is to evaluate the new powertrains, among other systems. The 2026 Ram 1500 will ride on an updated platform and debut a completely overhauled Atlantis electrical architecture. These pilot builds allow engineers to test software, electronic integration, and drivetrain compatibility before moving to full-scale production.

According to sources, assembly lines are expected to become fully operational by June 16, 2025. For now, however, there has been no official communication from the company. All eyes are on Ram as we await further updates.