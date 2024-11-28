2024 marks the 10th consecutive year Ram brand has supported the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A selection of Ram 1500s, 2500s and 3500s will be fully wrapped to complement three unique float designs that include Sesame Street, The Bronx Zoo and Santa Claus. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov. 28 on NBC, Telemundo and simulstreams on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

Ram’s great potential also exploited for Christmas

The news we are talking about comes from an official press release from Stellantis dated November 28, 2024. Ram trucks live up to their “Built to Serve” mission by towing oversized loads in holiday tradition as the official truck of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year is the 10th anniversary of Ram’s participation in the event. Working closely with Macy’s Studios and New York City, Ram is helping to keep the holiday tradition alive as 27 Ram trucks tow massive floats, bringing joy to the hearts of millions across the nation. The parade will kick off with Tom Turkey perched atop a Ram 5500, and will culminate in a grand finale as a Ram 3500 helps tow the one-and-only Santa Claus down the streets of Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square on 34th St.

In addition, Ram will be in full holiday spirit as three of its heavy-duty trucks are wrapped to complement the float designs of Sesame Street, The Bronx Zoo and special livery for Santa Claus. “It’s an incredible honor for the Ram Truck brand to play such an integral role in one of the most cherished holiday traditions.” said Chris Feuell, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Whether towing massive floats, supporting logistics or showcasing our award-winning lineup, Ram trucks exemplify strength, capability and reliability. We’re proud to help bring the magic of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to millions of families across the nation.”

ProMaster available to productions

Built to serve, Ram will tow 27 floats in the parade and deploy 48 vehicles to assist in behind-the-scenes work needed to produce the annual celebration. A key player, Ram ProMaster will assist in the parade’s logistics. Known for its exceptional cargo capacity and low-load floor height, the ProMaster is equipped to ensure seamless production from start to finish. The 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC and will be simulcast on Thursday, November 28, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social media platforms and follow #MacysParade.

