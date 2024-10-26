Ram takes part in the National Congress of Women in Agribusiness

This year’s National Congress of Women in Agribusiness (CNMA), which took place on October 23 and 24, at the Transamerica Expo Center, in São Paulo, SP, brought together some 3,000 women and counted, for the first time, on a partnership with Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in the country. In addition to the booth highlighting pickups, the brand also organized activations and a conference on digital marketing and entrepreneurship

Yet another participation in the event by Ram

The brand participated in the 9th edition of the Congress with an 80 m² booth and the display of two major pickup trucks, a Rampage Laramie and a Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition, as well as holding activations and a conference on digital marketing and entrepreneurship, at the Knowledge Arena, with Juliano Machado, Ram’s vice president for South America, and Felipe Titto, actor, entrepreneur and one of the Brazilian brand ambassadors.

Carla Freire, Ram’s director of brand development for South America announced that they are proud on behalf of the brand to participate as a partner in CNMA, an event that broadens and strengthens the debate on agribusiness and brings reflections on important and urgent issues such as gender equality and inclusion. Freire went on to say that they are all aware that structural and cultural barriers still exist and, therefore, it is crucial to support spaces that can promote recognition of women’s strength and open dialogue so that they can connect and share experiences. “This is an excellent opportunity for Ram to build new partnerships and reaffirm our commitment to empowering women in agriculture“ – she concluded.

Stellantis always there for equality issues

Ram began in the United States as the utility division of Dodge in 2009, became independent. Carla has also strengthened Ram’s growth in the Brazilian market in recent years, offering pickups that combine strength, capability, luxury and technology. The brand executive said that they have unique models in Brazil that offer customers all the strength and exclusivity that only Ram possesses. He also confirmed that they see very significant growth. in the diversity of these customers. In both large pickups and with the Rampage, women are increasingly falling in love with the Ram, both for the products and the brand experience

Stellantis is a signatory to the United Nations Principles on the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and has pursued several equality-focused measures, such as mentoring and affirmative action that strengthen the development of women in their careers and in occupying leadership positions within the company. “And it is clear that Ram is doing its part. We have many women on the team in important positions at Ram , including global CEO Chris Feuell,” he explains.

In conclusion, Carla Freire leaves a message for women: “Gender equality is still a challenge in several areas, including agriculture. According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released in March 2022, 31 percent of the country’s rural properties are managed by women. This is more than double the number observed in 2006, when 13 percent were responsible for farm labor. We are moving forward, but not yet at the necessary speed. We must therefore continue to strive for a truly inclusive and equitable world. Transformation requires the commitment of everyone, no one excluded. Count on Ram in this journey,”.