Ram takes part in 2025 ExpoLondrina

The american brand showcases all the strength, capability, technology and luxury of its pickups at one of Latin America’s most traditional agribusiness fairs

The Heavy Duty line, with the impressive 2500 and 3500 models, completes the list of Ram models on display at ExpoLondrina.

Ram present at 2025 ExpoLondrina

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand on the market, is attending the 63rd edition of ExpoLondrina, one of the largest and most comprehensive agricultural fairs in Latin America. From April 4-13, the city of Londrina, Paraná, will become a center of business, culture and entertainment, celebrating the ties between the countryside and the city.

And Ram could not be excluded from this event. In the space dedicated to the mountain sheep brand, visitors will be able to get a close look at all the models in the current range, from the Rampage, which has been a great success with the public and critics since its launch, to the new 1500 with all the power of the Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0 engine with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 5.3 seconds.

The Heavy Duty line

The Heavy Duty line, with the impressive 2500 and 3500 models, completes the list of Ram models on display at ExpoLondrina. The 2500 set new levels of refinement in the category by introducing features such as 360-degree cameras and a body camera when it was launched and was the best-selling Heavy Duty model in 2024. The 3500 is the top of the brand and segment in terms of capacity: the pickup is capable of carrying up to 1,752 kg and towing more than 9 tons.

In addition to the agricultural fair, ExpoLondrina offers attractions for all ages and a full schedule of musical performances.

SERVICE – EXPOLONDRINA 2025

Date: April 4 to 13

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Location: Avenida Tiradentes, 6275 – Cilo 2, Londrina – PR, 86072-000

Information: https://www.expolandrina.com.br/