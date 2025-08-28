Ram sponsors the Churrascada Festival for the second consecutive year

Ram is sponsoring for the second consecutive year the Churrascada Festival, Brazil’s premier barbecue event.

Organized by Fazenda Churrascada, the brand’s partner for the past five years, the festival takes place annually in São Paulo, bringing together renowned chefs from Brazil and abroad to offer unique gastronomic experiences to the public, always celebrating the most hearly form of preparation: the coming together of food around the fire.

Ram Festival of the Churrascada

And the theme of the 2025 edition, marking the 10th anniversary of the Churrascada Festival, aims to further strengthen the connection with this hearly form of preparation. This year, the festival’s theme is “Roots and Memories.” According to the organizers, this is a proposal to emotionally reconnect with the origins of the festival and the barbecue culture itself, enhancing local ingredients, refined techniques and informal outdoor preparation, reinforcing the ancestral link between fire and cooking.

In addition to being a sponsor, Ram, historically connected to the world of agribusiness and all that surrounds it, has a presence at the Churrascada Festival. In addition to displaying a Rampage Laramie Night Edition, the brand has prepared a special initiative for visitors. The “Wheel of Power” invites the public to try their hand at a challenge: those who demonstrate the unparalleled power of a battering ram and succeed in turning the wheel will receive an exclusive Ram cap.

And, as usual at events Ram participates in, Ram Society members will have even more exclusive experiences at the Churrascada Festival 2025. Members of the brand’s customer program will have access to the Churrascada Festival before the general public, experiencing even more special moments with great barbecue masters.

On the first day of the event, August 23, Ram Society members were joined by chef Mario Portella, one of Brazil’s leading barbecue chefs. On the second and final day of the Churrascada Festival, Aug. 30, members who redeem their bonus to attend the event will have an unparalleled barbecue experience with Ram chef and ambassador Ju Lima.

SERVICE

Barbecue Festival – 10 Years

Dates: August 23 and 30, 2025

Location: St. Paul’s (SP)

Hours of operation: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.Tickets: click here .