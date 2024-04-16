RAM teaser reveals TRX replacement to be unveiled on April 25

RAM seems ready to unveil the replacement for the TRX with the V8 Hellcat, which went out of production in 2024. The new teaser released by the American Stellantis brand shows a “special delivery” covered in military-style camouflage on a flatbed trailer. The video also confirms that the cover will be removed on April 25th. Everything suggests the debut of the Ram 1500 RHO.

RAM unveils a teaser for a new pickup: is it the Ram 1500 RHO?

The teaser opens with a RAM 2500 Rebel parked, while the camera pans to the right and frames a pickup truck covered in camouflage on a trailer. At the beginning a voice whispers “I hear the storm is coming”, then the video ends with the text that reads “You don’t want to miss this delivery”, showing the debut date of April 25th.

RAM has not said that it is the Ram 1500 RHO, but everything suggests it. We already knew that the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO would replace the TRX, and its time may have come. Under the hood will not be the characteristic 6.2-liter supercharged 702-horsepower Hemi V8 engine of the previous model. In its place will be a high-performance version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder Hurricane with 550 horsepower and 707 Nm of torque, the same one that will be used on the next 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack.

Another reason to believe it could be the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the silhouette of the covered pickup. Looking at the image, you can notice the huge size of the vehicle, including the large tires, the increased ground clearance and the roll bar reminiscent of the TRX. Finally, we know that the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO will go on sale in the third quarter of this year. We won’t have to wait long for confirmation.