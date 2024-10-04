Ram, record sales in Brazil, grows 206% in 2024, record-breaking Rampage

In 2024, so far the U.S. Ram brand has definitely crushed the competition for the Brazil market with reference to pickup trucks. The manufacturer has recorded immense growth in sales, which has confirmed its position as the undisputed leader in the sector. Analyzing the numbers more, we find that the increase is 206 percent over last year, selling more than 22,00 cars. Ram exceeded all expectations, also setting a new and definitely historical record for the brand in Brazil.

The Rampage as the spearhead

The model of the American Ram brand that most drove this big win was the Rampage. The latter is precisely the top model in the range, which has proved to be a true best-seller with more than 2,000 units registered each month. This success was then achieved thanks to a combination of winning factors that belong precisely to the model. We are talking, therefore, about a design that is decidedly appealing in the eyes of consumers, consistently high performance and comprehensive standard equipment.

More specifically, in the large pickup truck segment, Ram has literally dominated the market, managing to achieve a 76 percent market share. This factor, translated into numbers, means that almost four out of every five vehicles sold in this category carry the Ram brand. A truly excellent result, representing the almost total preference of Brazilian consumers for this absolutely exclusive and premium brand.

The numbers recorded by Ram and factors that affect it

To recapitulate, we can therefore say that Ram registered a 206% increase in sales, with which it simply beat the number of cars sold in the past year, as they total more than 22,000 in 2024. The U.S. brand’s current market share in the large pickup truck segment is 76 percent. The model that led the victory was undoubtedly the Rampage, which so far in the current year has managed to sell as many as 17,000 cars, almost all of the registrations.

Factors given by Ram’s success in Brazil

There are several factors that help explain this extraordinary success achieved by the American brand in Brazil. In the first place – a very strong positive factor – is the brand’s image, which it is perceived by the public as a truly high-end premium brand. A decidedly exclusive brand that can satisfy even the most demanding consumers. Performance is also ‘top level’ , thanks to powerful engines and comfortable suspensions that provide a very exciting ride. The latter can offer great safety and stability for both on-road and off-road use.

In addition, the standard equipment that is made available to customers is already complete with everything, without the need for buyers to choose various options to complete the car. Finally, the design, ruggedness and elegance that come together and certainly do not go unnoticed.

To date, Ram’s 2024 in Brazil has been characterized by numerous successes. So this is given by the exponential growth in sales, the increasing market share in the relevant sector, have helped to give the American brand the title of undisputed leader.