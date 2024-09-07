Ram drives Rampage above 4,000m to showcase power and capability

The first Ram Expedition took place across varied and challenging landscapes in the province of Salta, northern Argentina. The route tested the vehicles with winding roads, tight curves, and diverse terrains. This event marked an important celebration for Ram’s 15 years as an independent brand. The protagonist of this adventure was the Rampage model, which recently celebrated its first anniversary since its market launch.

During an expedition through northern Argentina, Ram Rampage demonstrated all its abilities

The Ram Expedition involved both selected members of the Ram Society program and journalists. The itinerary of this inaugural brand journey crossed emblematic locations in northern Argentina: from the regional capital Salta to San Salvador de Jujuy, passing through the picturesque Purmamarca. The route included the fascinating Salinas Grandes, a vast salt desert, before heading towards Cachi and concluding in Cafayate, renowned as the country’s second wine hub.

The Rampage pickup, after impressing with an endurance test on track of over 5,000 km in 24 consecutive hours, once again demonstrated its exceptional capabilities during this Argentine expedition. The vehicle successfully tackled a challenging ascent of more than 4,000 meters in elevation, covering over 1,000 km on various terrains. The first Ram pickup designed and developed in Brazil proved perfectly suited to the challenges of the route. Participants were able to experience the Rampage‘s performance in both Rebel and Laramie versions, with both diesel and gasoline engines.

The adventure began at dawn from Salta. The first leg saw participants face a route of about 300 km along the winding Route 52, known as Cuesta de Lipán. This road, characterized by challenging curves and sandy terrain, led the expedition towards the Salinas Grandes, the second largest salt basin in the world.

Here, the caravan consisting of ten Rampages faced a crossing of almost 40 km on terrain completely covered in salt. During this stretch, the vehicles demonstrated their remarkable capabilities by overcoming an impressive elevation change: starting from an altitude of about 1,200 meters above sea level, they reached the highest point of the route at 4,170 meters, testing their performance in high-altitude conditions.

The pickups successfully tackled a challenging ascent of about 3,000 meters. The performances were notable for both models equipped with the 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo gasoline engine, which delivers 272 HP, and those with the 2.0L Turbodiesel engine producing 170 HP. Both powertrains proved up to the challenge.

The return route included a stop in the picturesque region of Purmamarca, famous for its vividly colored mountains. The day concluded in Salta, the final destination, after covering almost 600 km. Despite the long distance, the vehicles ensured a high level of comfort, stability, and fuel efficiency, contributing to making this experience truly extraordinary for the participants.

The second day of the adventure saw the Rampage caravan embark on another journey. The 250-kilometer route along Route 68 led the group to the city of Cafayate. Along the way, they were able to admire imposing canyons – locally known as “Quebradas” – characterized by suggestive reddish hues.

In addition to natural beauties, the itinerary allowed exploration of the rich culture and renowned gastronomic tradition of the region. Cafayate, the final stop of the day, proved particularly interesting as it is the second high-altitude wine hub in Argentina, surpassed only by the Mendoza region.

The last leg of the expedition, held the following morning, brought the group back to Salta after another 250 km of travel. This concluding stretch marked the success of the first edition of the Ram Expedition, completing a journey rich in unique experiences through breathtaking landscapes and places of great cultural interest.