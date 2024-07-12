Ram launches a new global marketing campaign for the movie Twisters

The Ram brand and Universal Pictures join forces once again, this time with Universal, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s epic summer action film Twisters, coming to theaters on July 19. The new Ram brand advertising campaign “Answer the Calling” celebrates the return of the thrilling journey to the big screen that will take audiences inside one of nature’s most wondrous and destructive forces. The campaign video features Twisters star Glen Powell, whose character will be seen navigating dangerous storms aboard Ram trucks in the film.

Ram and Universal Pictures collaborate for the new film Twisters

The global “Answer the Calling” campaign will be broadcast in markets around the world, including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The marketing campaign for North America includes a 30-second multichannel video, “Answer Your Calling,” which will extend to the brand’s official YouTube channel and social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook.

“When the movie Twister first came out in 1996, our hero was behind the wheel of a Ram 2500 pickup,” said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Stellantis. “When we learned that Universal Pictures was shooting Twisters, there was no doubt that a Ram truck would appear again as the film’s heroic vehicle. The stars aligned further knowing that Glen Powell himself is a Ram truck owner, adding even more authenticity and credibility to what is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer.”

“As a Ram vehicle owner, it was fantastic to work with a brand that knows how to push boundaries and embrace a challenge,” said Powell. “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue my journey with the American brand by bringing the thrill of adventure to truck enthusiasts everywhere.”

“Answer Your Calling” is the third installment in the ongoing evolution of Ram Truck‘s advertising campaigns and takes viewers on the ride of their lives as the powerful pickups help the film’s stars chase, evade, and outsmart everything Mother Nature throws at them. The video features the brand new Ram 1500 RHO 2025 and reinforces the complete range of off-road pickups, including the Power Wagon, Rebel, and Warlock models. The American brand of Stellantis created each of these campaigns with agency partner Doner.