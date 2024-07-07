Ram unveils a new series featuring Rampage

Ram announces the launch of the Inside Rampage series dedicated to the recent Ram Rampage pickup. Over 9 episodes, Felipe Titto and Chef Ju Lima, brand ambassadors, along with creator and director Paula Mordente, will discuss their preferred versions: R/T, Rebel, and Laramie respectively. This team will take the audience on a journey through the Rampage universe and its versatility: the power of its 2 engines, unique finishes, technologies, capabilities, safety features, and much more.

Ram launches a new series about Rampage with its ambassadors Felipe Titto and Chef Ju Lima, and creator and director Paula Mordente

“Different Personalities” is the episode that opens the series, premiering now. To start this conversation, the brand offered a more comprehensive view of the different versions of this pickup, demonstrating that there is a Ram Rampage suitable for every personality and lifestyle. And, of course, there will always be many reasons to justify each participant’s unparalleled choice for their own Rampage with which the audience will identify.

Felipe Titto presents his Rampage R/T, which has a sportier design and offers high performance with its 2.0L Hurricane 4 Turbo Gasoline engine, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 220 km/h, the fastest pickup produced in South America. Paula Mordente reveals all the luxury of the Laramie, especially for its two-tone interiors. Finally, Chef Ju Lima highlights the Rebel, with its off-road look and mixed-use tires, ideal for all types of terrain.

The Fbiz agency was responsible for the creation and strategy of the series, as well as production, in collaboration with Fish Produtora. Every Friday, Ram will make a new episode of the series available, which will run until August 30.