Ram previews the first official images of the new Dakota

The final version features lines and elements previewed by the Ram Dakota Nightfall concept. Details of the interior of the brand’s new mid-size pickup truck have been revealed for the first time.

Ram: new Dakota

Following the presentation of the Dakota Nightfall concept in August, Ram has revealed the first official images of the production version of its new pickup truck for South America in an exclusive video.

The new Ram Dakota will soon be launched in the region, and this teaser shows some of the exterior design elements previewed by the Nightfall prototype. The video also offers a preview of the interior, which combines high-quality materials, premium comfort, and a level of technological equipment that lives up to the brand’s DNA.

The Ram Dakota revives a name with a solid history of success in the Argentine market, reinterpreting it according to the brand’s distinctive pillars: strength, capability, refinement, and technology. The model will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Córdoba, Argentina, confirming the company’s industrial and regional commitment.

