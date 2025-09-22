Ram Dakota prototype caught on road tests in Argentina

The midsize pickup market has seen significant growth in recent years, pushing several automakers to rethink their strategies. Among them is Fiat, traditionally focused on compact pickups, which has decided to move up with a larger model, the Titano, set to become its new reference in the segment. However, Fiat won’t be the only Stellantis brand expanding its lineup: the group plans to launch another midsize pickup by mid-2026, positioned above Fiat’s new model, the upcoming Ram Dakota.

New Ram Dakota prototype spotted testing in Argentina

This new truck will challenge established, higher-priced competitors such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, offering a balance of strength and versatility. The production version will largely carry over the styling and features of the new Ram Dakota concept unveiled in August. The first images, shared on Instagram by @dario.diaz235, confirm that the model will retain many elements of the original prototype, promising a modern and competitive pickup.

Reviving the Dakota name, long associated with Dodge and Ram, the new pickup will be another product of Project KP1, which began with the Titano and also spawned the Peugeot Landtrek. The platform is derived from the Changan Hunter and features a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 45.9 kgfm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system with low-range gearing and automatic modes already used by Fiat, Ram, and Jeep.

To differentiate it from the Titano, Ram will lean on its pickup heritage by offering a more refined and premium interior with large windshields, rubberized finishes, and design touches inspired by North American trucks. The goal is to develop the Rampage, a model that, while inheriting some elements from the Toro, focuses on higher elegance and perceived quality, following the same philosophy that once allowed the Dakota to compete in Brazil’s premium pickup market alongside the Chevrolet S10 and Ford Ranger.

On August 13, Ram Brazil unveiled the Dakota Nightfall Concept in São Paulo, showcasing a unique design more in line with the Ram family. Built in Córdoba, Argentina, at the same plant as the Titano, the Dakota shares its architecture with the Chinese Changan Hunter, which also underpins the Peugeot Landtrek and Ram 1200, but features an exclusive front end, LED headlights, and a redesigned tailgate. The production version will keep key elements such as the signature Ram grille, distinctive lighting, and hood air intakes. Production is scheduled to begin in December, with its Brazilian launch expected in early 2026.