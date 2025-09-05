Ram presents the new 2500 and 3500 at Expointer 2025

One of the highlights of the brand’s booth at the show is a complete lineup, which includes two of the most powerful diesel pickup trucks available in Brazil.

Ram at 48th Expointer

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in the Brazilian market, continues to strengthen its ties with the agricultural sector and will be a regular presence at the 48th edition of Expointer, Latin America’s largest outdoor agricultural fair. The event, to be held in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul, from August 30 to September 7, brings together exhibitors, producers, entrepreneurs, technicians and visitors from Brazil and around the world to present innovations and technological trends and promote business in a sector so important to the Brazilian economy.

To showcase all the power, luxury, capabilities and technology of Ram pickups, the brand has created an exclusive space at Expointer to present the entire current range. The centerpiece of the booth is the new Heavy Duty line, consisting of the recently introduced 2500 and 3500 models.

The new 6.7-liter Cummins Turbodiesel High-Output engine

The most powerful diesel pickups for sale in Brazil further reinforce this advantage with the new 6.7-liter Cummins Turbodiesel High-Output engine, which delivers 436 hp and 1,458 Nm (148.7 kgfm) of torque, mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Externally, the 2500 and 3500 models feature a redesigned front end, with a grille that varies by model and new striking front headlights with four LED spotlights. Inside, the main new feature is the 3500’s new 14.5-inch multimedia center, the largest of all pickups on sale in Brazil.

The brand’s other models will also be on display, including the recently launched Rampage 2026 with blacked-out taillights on the Rebel, the Laramie with Night Edition package, and the R/T. Also completing Ram’s presence at Expointer is the new 1500. Powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane 6 engine, which delivers 426 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque (64.8 kgfm), the 1500 is the fastest pickup in the country, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 5.3 seconds. In addition to the title of fastest pickup, the new 1500 is the only pickup in the Brazilian market with air suspension. The Active-Level™ system offers five levels of adjustment, including Aero mode, in which the suspension automatically lowers 15 mm above 100 km/h (62 mph) to improve aerodynamic drag.

Finally, visitors to the Ram booth at Expointer will have the opportunity to discover the capabilities of Ram Connect, the brand’s connected services platform that allows users to perform remote operations via an app, activate emergency assistance in unexpected situations, and even turn the pickup into a router for up to eight devices. The pickups on display will also feature original Mopar accessories that add even more features and customization options.