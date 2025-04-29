Ram patents Rampage compact pickup in U.S., fueling launch speculation

Ram has filed the design patent for the Rampage, a compact pickup already established in South America, in the United States. The document was filed in March 2023 and was approved by the USPTO in April 2025, generating a series of speculations about a possible debut of this model in the United States as well.

Ram Rampage, soon to debut in the United States too?

It should be noted that a patent does not guarantee the vehicle’s arrival in the North American market. Manufacturers often protect designs for various reasons. However, considering the evolution of the pickup market, introducing the Rampage in the United States could prove to be a winning strategic move for the brand.

Current consumers show increasing interest in more compact and economical pickups. The successes of Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz confirm this trend with significant sales. Ram, still focused on the 1500 range, lacks alternatives in the lower segment precisely when rising prices and high interest rates make more affordable options necessary.

The Rampage is based on a platform derived from Jeep, a structure composed of 86% high-strength steel, standard all-wheel drive, and a powerful 2.0-liter Hurricane4 turbo engine capable of delivering 268 HP, paired with the proven 9-speed ZF automatic transmission. In non-US markets, it is also available in a diesel version.

To adapt to the American market, Ram would obviously need to revise the currently premium positioning of the South American model, introducing base versions such as the Tradesman and front-wheel drive options to lower the entry price and compete directly with Ford’s winning strategy.

Production could take place at Stellantis‘ Belvidere plant (Illinois), currently inactive but with experience in building unibody vehicles like Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Dart. The proximity to the Kokomo facilities (Indiana) that already produce the engine and transmission would facilitate logistics.

Although the patent does not confirm official plans, Ram has all the elements to successfully enter the compact pickup segment, putting pressure on competitors like Ford and Hyundai. After all, Ram is a master in this category, so this model in the United States could only do well. With the right balance of price, capability, and appeal, the Rampage could capture a significant share of this expanding market, offering customers an accessible and practical alternative.