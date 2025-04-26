New Jeep Cherokee 2026: first images revealing the front end and hi-tech interior

The Jeep range continues to expand, and after the arrival of the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the 100% electric Wagoneer S and the future Recon EV, attention now focuses on a key model: the 2026 Cherokee. Some recent spy shots have captured the front and interior of the new SUV in detail for the first time, revealing interesting stylistic and technological innovations.

Compared to previously spotted prototypes, this specimen has reduced camouflage in the front, revealing a front grille that resembles a mix of elements seen on other Jeep models. The five visible vertical slits (two are still covered) appear more slender and prominent than those of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but do not feature the classic trim with the model name that is typical of the Wagoneer.

The name “Cherokee” is not yet confirmed. Although this new proposal will directly replace the Jeep Cherokee that went out of production in 2023, some rumors suggest a possible name change, out of respect for the Cherokee Nation, whose name has been used for decades.

Moving to the interior, the design strongly recalls the electric Jeep Wagoneer S, with a more futuristic layout compared to the current Grand Cherokee. The images show an extended digital dashboard, a tilted central touchscreen, and a touch panel dedicated to climate control, finally separated from the infotainment system. A choice appreciated in terms of ergonomics, although the absence of physical buttons might make purists turn up their noses.

On the central console, a rotary gear selector and a switch to manage the various driving modes stand out. In the passenger area, some fabric coverings suggest that a third display might be planned, as already seen on the Jeep Wagoneer S.

The model will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, designed to offer hybrid powertrains at launch and a full electric version at a later stage. According to leaked documents, production of this Jeep should begin in the fall of 2025, with an official debut scheduled for 2026.