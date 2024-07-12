Ram opens its first Ram House in southern Brazil in Florianópolis

Located in the Santa Monica neighborhood, Ram House Florianópolis stands out for its unique style, inspired by American barns, and its warm and welcoming atmosphere, which perfectly reflects the Ram spirit of adventure and freedom.

Ram House Florianópolis: first dealership in southern Brazil that brings the American dream

Ram, the pickup brand of Stellantis, increases the value of its presence in Brazil with the opening of its fourth Ram House; it is the first in the southern region of the country. Although this is the first opening in the country’s southern region, it is actually the fourth to open in the Brazilian territory.

The facility is located in Florianópolis, capital city of the state of Santa Catarina. This new dealership represents a reference point for fans of the brand in the South American market, but also for all those who particularly appreciate the luxury, refinement and power that Ram pickups are capable of unleashing.

The Ram House Florianópolis is easily noticed thanks to its distinctive architecture and its decorations that were inspired by American barns, with the intention of sending everyone who enters it, back to the brand’s origins. The environment is very warm and welcoming, perfectly reflecting the Ram style, which has always been composed of adventure and freedom.

Ram House: luxury meets personalized service

Inside, customers will have the opportunity to admire and test drive the full range of Ram pickups, including the Rampage. The latter has achieved a real sales success that has strongly contributed to Ram reaching a new high position in the Brazilian market. In addition, Ram House Florianópolis also provides a wide range of original Mopar accessories and exclusive Ram Store items. Certainly some of the most popular ones include the line of cutlery with fine materials intended for long life, bags, luggage, and boots that are consistently made with authentic and noble leathers from the American brand.

Not only cars and gadgets, Ram House Florianópolis also stands out for its premium service. Each customer, that is, will be able to refer to the team to have an excellent shopping experience that is unique and personalized down to the smallest detail. A team of qualified experts is available to the public to provide advice and assistance on all Ram products and services. The opening of Ram House Florianópolis is definitely a big step for Ram in its growth path in Brazil. The brand, as confirmed by statistics, is increasingly appreciated by Brazilian consumers due to its innovative and high-quality product offerings. Now, the new dealership will further contribute to its even stronger presence in the market.