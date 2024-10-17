Ram launches 2nd episode of web series to commemorate its 15th birthday

Ram symbolizes a legacy of passion and power. It is the story of a legendary brand that has set the standard in the commercial vehicle industry for more than a century. Ram vehicles, with its unique combination of ruggedness, reliability and style, have become a benchmark for millions of enthusiasts in every area of daily life.

Web Series for Ram in 2024

In 2009, Ram embarked on a path of its own, solidifying its position as the world’s leading light commercial vehicle brand. However, the roots of this highly regarded brand reach far beyond its fifteen years of recent history, intertwining completely inextricably with those of Dodge, an automotive industry icon with more than a century of experience. This deep connection over time has created a legacy that is unlikely to be equaled in automotive history.

To celebrate such a significant anniversary, in 2024 Ram launched a commemorative web series tracing the brand’s history, paying tribute to iconic models such as the 1969 D100 and the 1998 Dakota, as well as the powerful V8 engines that have powered numerous vehicles. The first episode of the series focuses on Ram’s origins in Brazil, where the brand won over the public with diesel and gasoline engines, enjoying immediate success.

The first two episodes of the Web Series

The protagonists of this first installment took special care to emphasize the importance of these pickup cars in automotive history. Precisely because of this, they feel witnesses wishing for the fact that the American Ram brand will continue its great work of innovation, offering on the market and to its fans in the first place, more and more advanced and high-performance models. 2024 is a year of important milestones for Ram: in addition to being the year with the highest sales in the brand’s history in Brazil, it also marks the 15th anniversary of its independence.

The second episode of the web series, on the other hand, dealt with delving into the very special bond that unites Ram with its customers, the real protagonists of this story. Through the various testimonies of different families in Brazil, we could see that Ram vehicles have become so integrated that they become an integral part of their lives, in any situation. In fact, these vehicles, accompany the families both on country roads, in which the car juggles perfectly, but also for city travel. In addition, interviews with workers were also conducted, which showed great admiration for the vehicle, especially for the size with which it is presented, a typical feature of Ram pickups. Even, in one interview, a worker talks to his wife about the day they would be able to own one of these magnificent cars, a dream that later came true.

Ram for each type of use

Ram vehicles prove to be ideal not only for everyday use, but also for more demanding challenges, such as expeditions to Uruguay. In addition, Ram pickup trucks represent a symbol of love and family, perfect for spending unforgettable moments in the outdoors. Finally, the importance of the community created around the Ram brand is emphasized, uniting people with common passions.