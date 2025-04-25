Ram is the official sponsor of NFL pickup trucks in Brazil

Mountain Sheep brand signs contract with NFL for 2025 season and will be featured in the second game in the history of the American football championship in Brazil

Two icons of American history that are increasingly gaining ground in the preferences of Brazilians have just joined forces: Ram, the only exclusive premium pickup brand on the market, is the official pickup sponsor of the NFL in Brazil for the 2025 season. Thanks to the agreement, the mountain Ram brand will be present at the second NFL São Paulo Game, which will take place on September 5 at the Neo Química Arena and is part of the first week of games of the season.

Ram, which is rooted in its American heritage and boasts a unique combination of strength, capability, technology and luxury, has won over Brazilians with pickups such as the new 1500, which features the impressive Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0 engine under the hood with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. The Rampage, a public and critical success since its launch and one that has propelled the brand many feet forward into urban landscapes, has recently become even more modern and safer in the Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions, which now offer ADAS L2+ as standard.

In turn, the NFL has expanded its presence in the lives of Brazilians in recent years, and American football has established itself as one of the sports with a large and loyal audience, surpassing the impressive mark of more than 36 million fans in the country. The result of the local audience’s passion took shape in 2024, when the league landed in Brazil for the first time in history to host a regular season game. Also in the city of São Paulo, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles faced off on Sept. 6 last year, with the Eagles winning in front of 47,236 people at the Neo Química Arena.

“Ram and NFL are brands that came to Brazil to set new standards of excellence in their respective segments and, each in their own way, have won the hearts of Brazilians. The union between two icons was a natural path and we are very pleased with the partnership. We hope this is the beginning of a great success story,” says Juliano Machado, Ram vice president for South America.

“When we began our conversations, we noticed that the pursuit of perfection is something that Ram and the NFL have in common. We constantly engage our efforts in every area to provide our customers with the best pickup, while athletes are constantly striving for peak fitness and teams’ technical staffs devise strategies to reach the top. In addition, the NFL caters to a very qualified audience that we want to reach. The agreement with the league puts us in touch with this audience and gives us a number of opportunities to showcase all the sophistication and capabilities of Ram pickups,” adds Alessandra Souza, vice president of Marketing and Brand Communications for South America at Stellantis.