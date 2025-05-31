Ram is the official pickup truck of the 2025 American Cowboy Festival

The brand will be present at another edition of the event, which will take place June 6-15

Ram in Brazil, premium and exclusive pickup

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil, continues to strengthen its connection with the agricultural world and announces that it is the official pickup truck of the Festa do Peão de Americana 2025. The event brings together thousands of music, entertainment, and rodeo enthusiasts in a grand celebration, beginning June 6 and ending June 15.

As the event’s official pickup, Ram will display models from the current lineup in exclusive spaces. The Rampage, which has accumulated 25 awards from the trade press in South America since its launch and has received the addition of ADAS L2+ as a standard feature for the Rebel, Laramie, and R/T versions since 2025, will be displayed in the Laramie variant.

In addition to the Rampage Laramie, the mountain sheep brand will also bring to the Festa do Peão de Americana the 3500 Limited Longhorn, which represents the ultimate in Ram refinement, with a focus on the interior using noble materials such as natural leather and real wood. In terms of cargo and towing capacity, the 3500 is also unmatched in the Brazilian market: the pickup, top of the Heavy Duty range, can carry up to 1,752 kg and tow more than 9 tons.

In addition to the models on display, the brand will also have a Ram Society VIP box, exclusively reserved for members of the loyalty program, and exclusive benefits for the brand’s customers.

In the space, members will be able to comfortably enjoy the six-day event’s extensive music program, which will include a performance by four-time Latin Grammy-nominated Ram Ambassador Lauana Prado.

The second weekend of the festival will feature another leg of the Ram ANTT Circuit, a brand-sponsored competition in which the winners of each leg will celebrate their victory by entering the arenas where the competitions take place aboard a 3500.



Service

Americana Cowboy Festival 2025

Date: June 6 to 15

Location: CCA Events Park – Right of Way, 245 – São Sebastiao, Americana – SPInformation: https://festadopeaodeamericana.com.br