The Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn is the official vehicle of the “Caça Tempestades na Amazônia” series

In the new TV series “Caça Tempestades na Amazônia,” airing on TV Globo, we can look forward to a decidedly unique scientific expedition. Reporter Ernesto Paglia, scientist Osmar Pinto Jr. and director Iara Cardoso have decided to rely on the Ram 3500 to reach remote places and transport the equipment needed for their research, a choice that is not made at random. So, we will see the adventures of this team of experts who ventured into the jungle in a very special vehicle, namely the Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn.

Ram 3500, the vehicle for every kind of job

This news was made public by the Stellantis automotive group through one of its official press releases, issued Jan. 8. The country’s largest pickup truck was the vehicle chosen to take on an expedition that seeks to uncover the secrets of storms in the Amazon rainforest. The first episode aired last Sunday on TV Globo. The Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn, the mountain sheep brand’s flagship Heavy Duty model, was chosen as the official vehicle of the series “Caça Tempestades na Amazônia” – which premiered last Sunday (05/01) on the Fantastico Program, on TV Globo. In the series produced by Grupo Storm, reporter Ernesto Paglia, scientist Osmar Pinto Jr. and filmmaker Iara Cardoso set off on an expedition to discover the secrets of storms in the world’s largest forest.

To help the trio overcome all the challenges of an expedition of this caliber, Ram provided two units of the country’s largest pickup truck. Equipped with the renowned Cummins Turbo Diesel 6.7-liter inline-six engine, the Ram 3500 delivers 377 hp at 2,800 rpm and an impressive 1,150 Nm of torque at 1,700 rpm, numbers that place it as the world’s most powerful diesel pickup truck in the world. After all, we are talking about a number of features that are difficult to find on other vehicles.

Not a random choice by the cast of the television series

The Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn was not chosen at random as the official vehicle of the series. Besides being the largest truck in Brazil, the 3500 is also the most capable. The load capacity is an impressive 1,752 kg and the towing capacity is more than 9 tons. Longitudinally sprung suspension and a capacious bucket are capable of carrying all the equipment needed during an expedition. The pickup also has three traction modes – 4×2, 4×4 and reduced 4×4 – selectable via electronic controls on the instrument panel and used to overcome various obstacles while logging. Full LED headlights with a directional beam, standard on the Limited Longhorn version, increase visibility at night when cornering, with the headlight following the position of the steering wheel, rotating the cornering side headlight up to 15° and up to 5° on the cornering side. the other side.

The series “Caça Tempestades na Amazônia” will have another episode broadcast on Fantástico on January 12 and, in October, will be broadcast in its full four-episode version on the History Channel cable television channel.