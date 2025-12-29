Ram: here’s how the design of the upcoming SUV is being envisioned

Ram will launch its first-ever SUV. The confirmation comes directly from brand boss Tim Kuniskis, who has officially announced Ram’s entry into the full-size American SUV segment. The project fits into the $13 billion investment plan dedicated to North America, strongly backed by Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to revive sales in the group’s most important market.

For Ram, this marks a historic turning point. The American brand has built its entire identity around pickup trucks, becoming a benchmark in the United States thanks to iconic models such as the Ram 1500. Despite years of rumors, Ram had never offered a true SUV. Now, however, the project finally has official backing and a rough timeline, even if the launch remains some way off.

Ram prepares its debut in the large SUV market with the Ramcharger

2026 Ram 1500 REV

The most likely name is Ramcharger. Stellantis initially reserved the badge for a range-extender version of the Ram 1500, but it later became available. The name also looks to the past, as Ramcharger previously identified a Dodge-branded off-road vehicle sold from the 1970s through the early 2000s, a model that left a strong impression on American enthusiasts.

From a technical standpoint, the new SUV should share its platform with the future Jeep Grand Wagoneer and enter production at Stellantis’ Warren plant in Michigan. The lineup will focus mainly on internal combustion engines, although Ram may introduce an electrified range-extender variant at a later stage. Once on the market, the Ram Ramcharger will directly challenge established rivals such as the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe, long-standing leaders in the segment.

Ram does not expect an official debut before roughly three years, which leaves many details still unanswered, starting with the final design. However, digital designers have already stepped in to fill the gap. One of the most interesting interpretations comes from Digimods Design, which shared a render on YouTube that imagines how Ram’s first SUV could look.

The front end clearly echoes the Ram 1500 family look, with a bold grille featuring large RAM lettering, split headlights with a modern light signature, and a sculpted hood with a pronounced power dome. The side profile appears solid and traditionally proportioned, while large glass surfaces suggest a spacious cabin with three rows of seats. At the rear, vertical taillights and a wide tailgate match the expectations of the full-size SUV segment. Overall, the concept looks coherent with Ram’s brand identity, even if the final version still remains some distance away.