Ram grows by 236% in 2023 in Brazil

The year 2023 will go down in history for Ram in Brazil. This American automotive brand, part of the Stellantis group, wrapped up last year with numerous reasons to celebrate. Across the twelve months, Ram achieved about 17,000 units sold, marking its best year ever in Brazil, with a 236% increase compared to the same period the previous year. It also saw the best December on record, with an impressive 3,107 registrations. Additionally, Ram secured its position as the leader among premium brands in Brazil, and the new Rampage solidified its place in the top 5 best-selling compact and medium pickups in the country for the year.

Among premium brands, Ram has been leading the Brazilian market since the beginning of the year, holding a 26.5% market share

“Last year was a historic milestone for Ram. We expanded our portfolio, dealership network, sales volume, and consequently, the number of Ram enthusiasts in Brazil. Undoubtedly, 2023 was the brand’s best year in the country. We are confident that 2024 will continue this trajectory of success as we keep innovating and strengthening our market presence”, highlights Juliano Machado, Vice President of the Ram brand for South America.

In the premium market across all its segments, Ram claimed the top spot among brands in Brazil, with a 26.5% share of this exclusive market segment in 2023. Not surprisingly, in December alone, the brand secured a 36.2% share in the premium market. Additionally, the brand secured two positions in the top ten of the country’s best-selling premium vehicles for the month, with the New Rampage at 1st place with 2,491 registrations and the Classic at 9th with 203 registrations.

A major highlight of the year among customers and the specialized press, Rampage continues its incredible run. In total, 8,638 units of the new model were sold in 2023, placing the pickup at 4th among the best-selling compact and medium pickups in the country for the year (even though it debuted on the market in September).

It’s also important to note that Ram expanded its trophy collection. In 2023, the brand won sixteen awards, eleven of which went to the New Rampage and five to imported models. Alongside these achievements, the brand expanded its market presence, increasing its number of sales points from 61 at the end of 2022 to 123 and opening three concept stores, the Ram House. These flagship stores reflect the brand’s premium positioning of unmatched power, and with plans to open a fourth unit in 2024, they demonstrate the brand’s commitment to continued growth and consolidation in the Brazilian market.

The new Rampage not only set sales and awards records in 2023, but the pickup, developed and produced in Brazil, achieved an unprecedented feat in the sector by running non-stop for 24 hours on the Pan American Circuit, Pirelli’s test track, in São Paulo. During the event, the Ram Society was introduced, an exclusive benefits program that will provide personalized experiences to its members, with actions aimed at elevating Ram owners to the highest level of excellence.

“The figures for Ram in 2023 are impressive. The strength of imported pickups, combined with the success of the new Rampage, has led Ram to unparalleled milestones both in the year and in December. These remarkable results highlight the success of our strategy and the fruit of the work done in conjunction with our dedicated dealer network”, states Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations of Stellantis in Brazil and of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.