Ram 1500 Classic: the iconic pick-up will be produced in 2024

The Ram 1500 Classic‘s longevity, a highly popular and esteemed model in the pick-up segment, stands out as an exceptional case in the automotive landscape. Originally launched in 2009, this vehicle has weathered various economic cycles and industry shifts, showcasing remarkable resilience to market evolutions. A Ram spokesperson confirmed to Motor1.com that the 1500 Classic will also be available for the Model Year 2024, despite the absence of detailed information on the manufacturer’s official website at the moment.

Ram 1500 Classic: the model continues production this year

This model’s endurance, even though it’s based on a platform 16 years old, highlights the American brand’s conservative yet effective approach to maintaining a highly demanded product in the market. The current model is available in the Tradesman configuration, work-oriented, and Warlock, with a more assertive character. The former offers single and long cabin configurations, in addition to Quad and Crew Cab variants, while the latter is available only in Quad or Crew configurations.

The expected modifications for the Ram 1500 Classic 2024 are likely limited, given the age of the platform. Both versions come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, with the option to upgrade to the more powerful 5.7-liter Hemi V8. An 8-speed automatic transmission accompanies this. Inside the vehicle, there’s a 7-inch touch display and numerous buttons for quick access to various functions. The base price of the 2023 model is $32,345 (€29,540).

Stellantis’s decision to continue producing the Ram 1500 Classic even with the introduction of the fifth generation in 2019 surprised many. With the expected arrival of a new model without a Hemi engine in 2025, there’s speculation whether 2024 might be the last year for the Classic. It will be interesting to see if this iconic pick-up continues to stand up to innovations and market demands.