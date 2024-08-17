Ram dominates Interlagos Festival with new models and 900 test drives

Ram was one of the main protagonists of the third year of the Interlagos Festival – Cars Edition, the largest automotive event in Brazil. The brand exhibited its entire range and introduced two special and exclusive series for the Brazilian market: Rampage Rebel Ignition and 2500 Rodeo Edition. Additionally, it showcased iconic models such as the powerful 1500 TRX and made the country’s largest pickup, the 3500, available for off-road test drives.

Those who attended the event, held from August 8 to 11 in São Paulo and which registered more than 118,000 visitors, were able to see Ram‘s new offerings up close and also experience the unique opportunity of driving its pickups. More than 900 test drives were conducted at the iconic Interlagos circuit, including fast laps on the track and plenty of off-road driving.

The public was able to see up close the grandeur of the first special series of Rampage: the Rebel Ignition, which arrived to celebrate the milestone of 1 year of success for the first Ram pickup developed and produced in Brazil and which has already won 12 awards.

Rich in technology and designed for those seeking a different pickup, this special series has an exclusive exterior and interior color and various standard features that make it even more luxurious. The series is offered with the acclaimed and powerful 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine, which delivers 272 HP of power and vigorous acceleration.

The brand also launched the new special series of the Ram 2500, the Rodeo Edition. Limited to 77 units, the model honors the 77th anniversary of the first rodeo in the country. The commemorative edition exudes capability, luxury, and plenty of technology and features, as its main difference, an extra seat between driver and passenger, increasing the model’s capacity to transport up to six occupants including the driver.

Equipped with the renowned 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo diesel engine with 377 HP of power and 1,150 Nm of torque, the pickup also has an incredible towing capacity of up to 7.6 tons and various technologies aimed at trailer towing, which is very common among the public who love rodeos and equestrian sports.

In addition to the new offerings, visitors to the event had the opportunity to discover and purchase brand products. The Ram Store, the brand’s lifestyle shop, was present at the stand offering the brand’s highly desired products, ranging from leather items such as backpacks, travel bags, toiletry bags, wallets, to clothing items like caps, t-shirts, and more.