Ram closes April with strong sales growth and solid presence at Agrishow

The brand’s pickups stood out at Latin America’s largest agricultural trade show

Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil, continues to be a favorite among Brazilians. The mountain sheep brand, driven by the strength, capability, luxury and technology of its pickup trucks, ended April with a 9.5 percent sales growth over March this year.

Rampage sales growth April

Rampage, a critical and popular success, is one of the highlights of April. With sales growth of 9.4 percent in the fourth month of 2025 compared with March, the model remained among the top five best-selling models in the compact and midsize pickup segment, approaching the 40,000 unit sales mark since its launch. Compared to April 2024, Rampage recorded a 13.2% higher sales performance.

Among heavy-duty pickups, the 3500 model dominated sales in the month ending the first quarter of this year. Brazil’s most powerful diesel pickup, equipped with a 6.7-liter Cummins® Turbodiesel engine with 377 hp of power and 1150 Nm (117.3 kgfm) of torque, ranked first and recorded a 46.9 percent growth in the volume of units sold compared to March, reaching 33.2 percent market share in the segment in April.

In the first four months of the year, the brand continues to lead the large pickup segment with the 3500, 2500 and new 1500 models. In the combined sales of the three,

Ram exceeds 68% market share in the four-month period. In addition, units sold in the segment increased 10.2 percent in April compared to March.

More success at Agrishow

Ram’s booth at Agrishow, Latin America’s main and largest agricultural fair, was among the most popular at the event. Over the course of five days, customers and enthusiasts got a close-up look at the entire Ram range in a 554-m² space inspired by Ram concept stores, the Ram Houses. In addition to the pickup display, there was an exclusive space for Ram Society members and another for the Ram Store, where exclusive brand products were offered. The event was followed by the brand’s entire team of influencers, who told real-time news about products and experiences through Ram’s social networks.

In the booth, the highlight was the new 1500 in the Laramie Night Edition configuration, with its 3.0 twin-turbocharged 426 hp, 14.5-inch media center and 22-inch wheels, the largest of any pickup in the country; for the 3500 Limited Longhorn, with wood and leather interior trim combined with various technologies that help tow loads weighing more than 9 tons; and for the Rampage, which was present with all its versions, including the Big Horn, the gateway to the Unparalleled Power universe and which featured several Mopar accessories, such as the chrome Rambar, side running boards, raised-edge floor mats, LED door sill, chrome exhaust tailpipe, tow hitch and trunk divider, as well as side moldings with chrome detailing.

During the 30th edition of the fair, which had a record attendance of 197,000 visitors and with the intent to do business with R$14.6 billion, more than 400 test drives were conducted with Ram pickup trucks on a track set up with various obstacles, such as a king with a 40-degree slope, an egg box and

side slopes that put all the capabilities and technologies of off-road pickups to the test. These actions generated strong sales volume during the Agrishow, in line with Ram’s 2025 business results.