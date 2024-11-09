UAW battles Stellantis over Belvidere plant, vows to fight “regardless of White House leadership”

UAW workers associated with the Belvidere plant, which was temporarily closed in early 2023, have recently voted to authorize a strike due to Stellantis’ delay in reopening the factory. This vote was approved by an overwhelming majority of 91%. Union leaders were thus able to declare a strike possible if they deem it necessary.

Stellantis faces new strike threats from UAW union

The union had already warned Stellantis about “unfulfilled commitments” regarding the plant’s reopening. In this context, worker concerns have continued to grow. Meanwhile, Stellantis has justified the delay, emphasizing that the union contract allows for changes in investment plans and employment levels. According to the industrial group, there are no violations on the company’s part.

In the dispute, the union maintains that the postponement of the Belvidere plan goes against the agreements made, giving workers the right to strike. In this complex and long saga, which has little theatrical about it and much dramatic impact for workers left at home, the agreement signed last year between UAW and Stellantis remains central, which included the commitment to reopen the Belvidere factory.

As early as 2020, Stellantis had announced plans to consolidate its facilities and create a Mopar Mega Hub at Belvidere. However, the new plans have not yet been formalized. Despite the difficulties, the union has continued to push for rapid implementation of these promises, and in a recent meeting in Belvidere, UAW President Shawn Fain, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, called on the company to honor its commitments.

The UAW union, regardless of White House political leadership, wants to continue its dialogue with Stellantis. It loudly calls for “fairer laws and policies that support local workers,” particularly in the automotive sector. Here, “the difficulties in job sustainability and worker conditions are increasingly evident.” The union reaffirms this clearly, even after Donald Trump‘s election. “Whoever is in the White House won’t change the fight we’re carrying forward.”