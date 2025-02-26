Ram CEO describes Ramcharger as “the Goldilocks truck”

Ram announced the 1500 Ramcharger in November 2023 and, after almost a year and a half, it seems we’ll still need to wait a few more months before we can get our hands on one. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has once again postponed both the Ramcharger and the 1500 REV electric pickup. Additionally, the 2026 Ramcharger will be slightly less powerful than previously announced.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger will convince even the most skeptical, according to CEO Tim Kuniskis

Besides the new features, the brand has also provided more details about the electrified pickup. Specifically, Doug Killian, Ram’s development manager, outlined the three modes available in the Ramcharger: Electric+, E-Save, and Eco. In Electric+ mode, the vehicle uses only electric power until the battery is depleted (approximately 141 miles), then the gasoline engine activates to power a generator that supplies electricity to the motors, without fully recharging the battery. E-Save mode maintains the current charge by running the engine while driving, ideal for preserving electric range for zero-emission zones. If the battery is below 50%, the system recharges it to that level. Finally, Eco mode optimizes consumption by reducing power and climate comfort. We remind you that the 3.5-liter Pentastar V6 engine functions exclusively as a generator.

Ram has not yet announced the price of the 1500 Ramcharger, but according to Kuniskis, it will be similar to Ram 1500 models with combustion engines. Considering the approximately 100 additional horsepower compared to pickups with the Hurricane I6 engine, this means the starting price could be between $70,000 and $80,000.

According to Kuniskis, the Ramcharger is “the Goldilocks truck. I’m really happy that we have options. I know a lot of ‘Never BEVers’ and even they tell me ‘I’m not sure I’ll buy one but you know what, this truck has caught my attention’. When you can do that to a Never BEVer, you know you’re on the right track.”