Chrysler pauses concept development of midsize electric SUV

Chrysler had worked hard to keep the hopes of electric car enthusiasts burning with the ambitious Airflow project. The electric SUV concept, unveiled at CES 2022, had all the hallmarks of being able to present itself to audiences around the world with a modern design and state-of-the-art architecture. Despite many good intentions, what seemed to be a clear path to production turned out to be more complicated than expected.

First unveiling of Chrysler’s electric SUV in 2022

It has been about three years since at CES 2022, Chrysler unveiled a mid-size electric SUV concept called Airflow, which was designed to be production-ready. This vehicle was to be based on the STLA Large platform, the same one that supports the new Dodge Charger Daytona. Production of this new car from the American brand, was to begin after the first announcement, in April of that year

Chrysler also made known another version of the concept, the Airflow Graphite Concept. Although the design was not exaggeratedly futuristic or extravagant, the Airflow stood on the market as a very well conceived vehicle and seemed ready to enter production, both interior and exterior, once Stellantis completed its new STLA Large platform. Just over a year later, in an interview with Motor Trend, Ralph Gilles, Chrysler’s head of design, revealed that the company had decided to completely revise the Airflow concept.

Possible design change for Chrysler

The statement made was very clear, namely that the project was evolving in a completely different direction than initially shown. Gilles confirmed that Chrysler CEO Chris Fuell had decided to revise the SUV perspective, taking the project toward a new approach. The electric SUV, developed under the code name C6X, was to be built using the STLA Large platform, which was also intended to accommodate models such as the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Charger Daytona Sixpack, at the Windsor Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

Things, however, did not seem to be heading in the right direction for fans of the brand, who had hoped to see a production model of the Chrysler Airflow. Recently, a source close to Mopar Insiders released news that is not particularly encouraging, namely, that the C6X program has been suspended until further notice, with a call for an immediate halt to any spending related to this project. Although the term “suspended” does not necessarily mean a permanent cancellation, this is certainly not positive news for fans who had placed high expectations on Chrysler’s electric future.