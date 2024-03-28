Ram and Dodge secure the Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards 2024

Ram celebrates winning the Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Award for Best Overall Truck Brand. With new products arriving this year, including the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 and the Ram 1500 REV, this award from Kelley Blue Book confirms that consumers love Ram trucks.

Ram and Dodge honored at the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards

The Dodge brand has won the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Award for Best Car Styling Brand. This award marks the sixth consecutive year that Dodge has been awarded a Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Award. The 2024 Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study. Brand Watch by Kelley Blue Book is an online brand and model perception monitoring study that taps into more than 12,000 new-vehicle shoppers each year on KBB.com.

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 made its world debut last fall, featuring an all-new Hurricane 3.0-liter engine family that gives the Ram lineup even more power, performance, and improved fuel efficiency. Ram will also offer a fully electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, coming in Q4 2024. The entire Ram lineup will provide customers with electrified solutions that will deliver advanced, cutting-edge technology for years to come.

Dodge will continue to offer powerful, fun-to-drive, and stylish vehicles in its lineup. The recent world debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first and only electric muscle car and the brand’s first multi-energy muscle car, will uphold its title as the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car. The new Dodge Charger will continue to boast class-leading style. The new car was designed with a modern, muscular exterior that focuses on functionality, avoids excesses, and subtly takes inspiration from the clean and timeless lines of its predecessors.