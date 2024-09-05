Ram, Brazil sales boom with +214% in 8 months

Almost 20,000 pickups sold in 2024. The American brand registers a very good momentum with 214% growth over last year and consolidating its leading position in the segment.

There has been quite a lot of talk in recent days about what is happening in Brazil’s car market, especially about the automotive giant Stellantis. There has already been talk about the first supply of ethanol, which will contribute quite substantially to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Now, however, the focus has also shifted to the results that Stellantis is achieving in Brazil with several of its brands, in particular we are talking about Ram.

Stellantis’ U.S. brand has shown literally incredible growth in sales in the current year. We are talking about a percentage that has even reached 214 percent, which translated into simpler numerical figures, amounts to almost 20,000 units sold in only eight months. An achievement that, without any doubt, proclaims the Ram brand as the premium pickup brand for the Brazilian market.

Ram’s success: comprehensive range, advanced technology and effective marketing

Of course, the best results never come with little work behind them. For starters, in fact, Ram’s product range is presented to the public in an increasingly comprehensive and high-performance manner, so that it amply satisfies and keeps up with consumer needs. The most popular models of the brand, such as for example Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500, in company with the most compact model namely the Rampage, have managed to win over the Brazilian public thanks to their technological features and their excellent off-road performance.

In summarizing Ram’s success to date, we can put together a series of numerical figures. Nearly 20,000 units sold, which as already mentioned, proclaims Ram as one of the most dynamic brands in the sector in Brazil. An exponential growth of 214%, achieved also at the launch of new special versions, but also thanks to a very effective sales and marketing strategy. The market share achieved is 1.3%, which if the total passenger and light commercial vehicle market is taken into account, looks like a very good result. The most successful model has been Rampage, with 15,500 units sold in 2024 through August. Finally, the pick-up segment is literally dominated by Ram thanks to its market share that is currently even above 82 percent, which is also steadily growing.

Ram’s two new products: the Rampage Rebel Ignition and the 2500 Rodeo Edition

To continue this positive trail of results, the Ram brand is going straight ahead with its strategy. In fact, two important new products were unveiled in August. Let’s talk about the Rampage Rabel Ignition, which is a version that is very characterized by its particularly aggressive and sporty design and with a lot of technology. Another novelty was the Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition, which is a limited series of only 77 units. This was dedicated quite exclusively to rodeo fans, and was made to celebrate 77 years since the first official rodeo in Brazil.

A series of events, which determine 2024 as a Ram-centric year in Brazil. Important factors, such as the meteoric growth in sales, the introduction of new models, and the special attention being paid to the needs of Brazilian consumers, make this strong American Stellantis brand win the top of the segment.