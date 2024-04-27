Ram announces new partnership with Yamaha Racing in Brazil

Ram has announced a new strategic partnership with Yamaha Racing Brasil, a major player in the country’s motorcycle championships. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both brands as they join forces to enhance the racing experience for fans, customers, and participants.

Ram, known for its exceptional durability and performance, shares the values of Yamaha Racing Brasil. As part of the partnership, the American automaker will provide Rampage pickups to support Yamaha Racing Brasil’s activities across the country in motorcycle racing, rallies and motocross. In addition, Ram and Yamaha Racing Brasil will collaborate on marketing initiatives aimed at increasing the visibility and reach of both brands.

An exciting Yamaha Experience event will take place on April 27th and 28th at the Yamaha Dojo. The event, which is held throughout Brazil in 7 editions, will feature a 1,000 m2 space at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna. A Rampage RT with a special Yamaha livery will be unveiled as the official pickup truck for the R3 and R15 race stages, marking the start of a partnership between the two brands.

“At Ram, we always work with brands that share our ideals. The launch of the Rampage R/T, for example, brought sportiness and a competitive spirit to our brand in Brazil, which are totally aligned with this partnership we have signed with Yamaha. We see many opportunities for different actions, opening the way to new experiences for our customers,” commented Juliano Machado, vice president of the Ram brand for South America.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ram, a brand that shares our passion for performance and innovation. Together, we are confident that we can achieve great things and offer incredible experiences to our customers and fans,” emphasizes Giovana do Vale, Brand & Marketing Director at Yamaha Motor do Brasil.

In addition to the Goiânia debut, the brands will once again come together at the 29th edition of Agrishow, one of the largest agribusiness fairs. Visitors will be able to admire a Lander 250 with a special Ram concept, as well as the brand portfolio at their stands. The fair, which expects to welcome around 200,000 visitors from over 50 countries, will take place from April 29th to May 3rd.

In the last few days, Ram Trucks has also announced two new vehicles, including the electric Ram 1500 RHO and the limited-edition Rebel X.