RAM Trucks Europe will be the sponsor of the MXGP World Championship in 2024

RAM Trucks Europe has confirmed it will continue as the official partner of the MXGP World Championship for the 2024 season. This ongoing collaboration, which began in 2022 at Loket and was formalized last year, reaffirms the strong connection between the brand’s spirit and the world of motorsport, where the FIM Motocross World Championship stands as a premier event. The Stellantis automotive brand will remain an official partner of one of the world’s most significant offroad championships this season as well. RAM vehicles will be present on the track and around the paddock, and the brand will sponsor all aspects related to event organization.

In 2024, Ram Trucks Europe will also sponsor the MXGP and MX2 qualifying sessions, known as RAM Qualifying Races, and play a leading role not just in the races but throughout the weekend. For this edition, RAM Trucks Europe has launched a special “RAM Award” tied to the Saturday qualifying races for the MXGP category: the MXGP rider who wins the most RAM Qualifying Races will receive an exclusive six-month driving experience with RAM Trucks Europe. The partnership will kick off with the season’s first race, scheduled for this weekend, March 9 and 10, on the Villa La Angostura circuit in Patagonia, Argentina.

RAM Trucks Europe has created a special logo for this season’s sponsorship, which will be displayed on the bridges at various circuits, along the panels throughout the track, and on the branded backdrop where winners of both categories receive their awards after each stage.

RAM Trucks Europe will provide its flagship models along tracks worldwide and around the paddock, namely the iconic RAM 1500 TRX. This vehicle, designed and tested to overcome the toughest conditions with great capacity and resilience, is the American brand’s reference model. The fast and powerful pickup features a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine with 702 horsepower and a high-capacity eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. It delivers exceptional performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds.

Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe, stated: “Experiencing a full season alongside the World MXGP Championship, sharing the excitement of races around the globe, was incredible. This unique, adrenaline-filled experience led us to renew our partnership for the 2024 season. We continue our journey together, with an event that reflects the same values that make the RAM brand unique.”