RAM Trucks Europe kicks off the “Boundless” project

RAM Trucks Europe announces a collaboration that embodies the brand’s free spirit and raw power. The “Boundless” project will offer fans the chance to experience extraordinary adventures alongside the brand. Leading this journey is Pol Tarrés, an extreme enduro rider, who will become the Brand Ambassador for RAM Trucks Europe for this thrilling campaign across Europe.

This special project will unfold through a narrative format that reflects the brand’s DNA: Ram trucks are designed to fulfill everyone’s desire for freedom, specifically engineered to tackle any challenge. “Travel without boundaries” is the hallmark of RAM trucks. In the coming months, RAM Trucks Europe and its vehicles will follow Pol Tarrés to various global destinations, exploring new adrenaline-pumping adventures at exclusive sporting events.

Pol Tarrés will use a RAM 1500 TRX Final Edition as his daily base of operations, transporting his powerful motorcycle in the vehicle’s bed, turning it into a true “extreme sports camper”. This partnership will ensure a continuous and highly visible presence for RAM Trucks Europe, thanks to the production of high-quality visual and narrative content, with perfectly integrated product placement.

For this exciting moving project, RAM Trucks Europe has provided Pol Tarrés with an exclusive RAM 1500 TRX Final Edition. This flagship model represents a perfect blend of power, brutality, and performance, distinct characteristics of the brand: equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine with 702 horsepower, this iconic model is available in eight colors, including three new ones for the TRX: Delmonico Red Pearl Coat, Night Edge Blue, and Harvest Sunrise. The 1500 TRX Final Edition features high-performance 18-inch wheels with a “satin titanium” beadlock system. These exceptional performances are matched with a spacious, comfortable, and safe cabin, making the vehicle the ideal travel companion for tackling any off-road adventure and surpassing every limit.

“As a motorcyclist, I’m thrilled to join the Ram Trucks Europe family as an Official Ambassador and to have a RAM 1500 as the ideal companion for my training and extreme challenges throughout 2024. Our special project, ‘Boundless by RAM’, aims to show how these vehicles are truly designed to meet all my needs in terms of freedom, performance, reliability, robustness, and comfort during my most demanding adventures, in any condition, and everywhere in the world. Mark my words: fun and pure adrenaline moments await us!”, Pol Tarrés stated.

“This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity for Ram Trucks Europe to explore new communication territories, going beyond traditional marketing. The brand’s channels will use a powerful mix of epic visual storytelling and the innovative use of authentic and credible talent, with global reach and millions of followers in his community. Our vehicles and their unique capabilities will be at the forefront during all the extreme adventures and challenges faced by Pol around the world in 2024, supporting his unstoppable spirit and the daily hard work of an enduro champion,” said Luca Vernoli, Head of Communication and Marketing at RAM Trucks & Dodge in Enlarged Europe.