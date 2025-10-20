Ram accompanies La Natividad and La Dolfina

Stellantis’ premium pickup brand is supporting the Cambiaso and Castagnola team in their quest to win the Triple Crown of Polo. As part of this partnership, team members drive the Ram 1500.

Ram Argentina La Natividad – La Dolfina

Ram Argentina inaugurates a new era in the history of Argentine polo as the official vehicle of La Natividad – La Dolfina, an elite strategic merger that marks the 2025 season. This alliance combines the experience and talent of two top-level powerhouses, consolidating a team composed of figures such as Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, and the Castagnola brothers. With a vision that combines tradition, innovation, and competitive spirit, the team aims to be the undisputed protagonist of the Triple Crown, reflecting the values of power, precision, and leadership that also distinguish the Ram brand.

As part of the agreement between Ram and La Natividad – La Dolfina, team members drive the Ram 1500, a vehicle designed to perform any type of work thanks to its power and durability, with interior comfort that sets it apart in its class.

Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis, said: “It is a great honor for the Ram brand to accompany the Cambiaso and Castagnola families on this journey toward the Triple Crown. We have high expectations for this incredible team and can’t wait to see them on the top step of the podium.”

The RAM 1500 is the benchmark full-size pickup truck, combining power, technology, and comfort. Equipped with the new 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo engine (426 hp/635 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive, it offers a large cargo bed and a towing capacity of up to 4,492 kg, making it an ideal tool for both the most demanding tasks and those seeking luxury and versatility. Its premium interior includes a digital dashboard, a large touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced driver assistance systems, all accompanied by a rugged design with chrome exterior details.

