Stellantis Argentina chairman Martín Zuppi re-elected to ADEFA presidency next year

This news was announced in one of several press releases from Stellantis, in which the event was confirmed. Zuppi, during the 2024/2025 fiscal year will be accompanied by Martín Galdeano (Ford Argentina) and Gustavo Salinas (Toyota Argentina SA) as vice presidents and Marcellus Puig (Volkswagen Argentina SA) as secretary.

Who is Martín Zuppi?

Martín Zuppi has a degree in Economics, Finance and Administration and completed an MBA in Business Management at IAE Business School. Zuppi has an extensive professional career and experience in the automotive industry that began in 1996 when he joined the then Fiat Group, occupying the position of Commercial Logistics Manager for Fiat Auto Argentina.

In 2002, his career took on an international profile when he moved to Turin, Italy, to work as Planning and Scheduling Manager at Fiat Auto SPA, handling product and commercial planning for major European markets. Then, in 2004, he was responsible for new business development for a year.

Returning to Argentina, he took on the position of Direct Sales Director in 2006, a position he held until 2014, when he moved on to lead the commercial management of Fiat Auto Argentina. He then assumed the position of CEO to serve as president of the Fiat, Jeep and RAM brands in 2021. In 2024, he assumed the responsibility of being the president of Stellantis in our country.

Zuppi determined to address industry challenges

“I am still grateful for the opportunity to help address the challenges and opportunities of our sector, and I have reaffirmed my commitment to continue the dialogue with the authorities and the value chain to advance the sector agenda.”

Zuppi’s continuity in the leadership of the body was enshrined today during the celebration of ADEFA‘s year-end Assembly, where the new Board of Directors was formed, which is completed with the other Associate representatives as members:

Raúl Mier (General Motors Argentina SA), Takashi Fujisaki (Honda Argentina SA), Ricardo Cardozo (Iveco Argentina SA), Manuel Mantilla (Mercedes-Benz Argentina SA), Raúl Barcesat (Mercedes-Benz Camiones Argentina SAU), Ricardo Flammini (Nissan Argentina SA), Pablo Sibilla (Renault Argentina SA), Rodrigo Pérez Graziano (PSA Peugeot Citroën Argentina SA), and César Luis Ramírez Rojas (Scania Argentina SA).