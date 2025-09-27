Ram Argentina held the first edition of “Ram Performance Drive”

This is the first track experience included in the RAM SOCIETY program.

RAM Performance Drive is a free driving course reserved for customers and conducted by expert instructors.

The first edition of RAM Performance Drive in Argentina

Buenos Aires, September 2025 – Ram Argentina hosted the first edition of Ram Performance Drive, a new initiative within the Ram Society program, which aims to offer customers exclusive experiences designed to allow them to experience firsthand the power and spirit of the brand.

The event took place at the Buenos Aires Autodrome and brought together the brand’s customers to participate in an exclusive driving course, featuring various activities designed to test the robustness, design, and performance that distinguish RAM vehicles.

This first edition represented a fundamental milestone in the consolidation of RAM Society as a unique space for users of the brand, combining passion, community, and exclusive experiences.

With initiatives such as RAM Performance Drive, RAM Argentina reaffirms its commitment to continuing to build strong relationships with its customers, sharing unique moments and strengthening the brand’s closeness to its community.

“With RAM Performance Drive, we are taking another step forward in our commitment to creating authentic and memorable experiences for our customers. We want those who choose RAM every day to experience firsthand the power and freedom that the brand conveys,” said Javier Denevi, Brand Manager of RAM Argentina.

More photos available before the first RAM Performance Drive at https://juanlopetegui.smugmug.com/Ram/Ram-Society-Sept-2025

RAM SOCIETY: A COMMUNITY THAT SHARES THE POWER OF BELONGING

RAM Society is a platform open to all RAM customers, including owners of new, used, and even classic models. Users can register by entering their vehicle details at www.ramsociety.com.ar. For used vehicles, a valid green card will be required to validate ownership.

The site includes several sections:

Benefits: discounts on services, scheduled maintenance, accessories, and spare parts through the online store.

Experiences: exclusive activities for customers, such as special events, test drives, and off-road courses. In 2025, five dates will be launched between August and November at Enduro Park, in addition to participation in the Winter Car Show.

News: updated information on upcoming experiences, eligibility requirements, and contests with exclusive prizes.

In addition, the RAM Society will have another exhibition venue at the Buenos Aires Autodrome, where it will focus on performance and sports driving.

With this initiative, RAM Argentina reaffirms its commitment to those who choose power, freedom, and differentiation, strengthening its bond with its users through offerings in line with the brand’s DNA.