Ram 1500, the Hemi V8 may return, but not right away

Ram executive chairman Tim Kuniskis recently released a public statement in which he confirmed some news that may be of particular interest to fans of the brand. In fact, in an interview, he let most understand the possibility of a return of the V8 HEMI engine within the Ram 1500 range. However, Kuniskis was also keen to point out that reintroducing this powertrain will not be a simple and immediate operation, due to several technical and organizational complexities. Therefore, it could take place, but certainly not in a short time.

The V8 HEMI, an engine prized for high-level performance

The 5.7-liter HEMI V8, is consistently praised by the public for its performance and reliability. It was recently permanently removed from the Ram 1500 lineup beginning with the 2025 model year. In its place, the new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter HURRICANE I6 engine entered the scene. The decision to replace the V8 with an inline six-cylinder engine prompted a number of negative reactions among customers and fans of the Ram brand. This was also highlighted by the decline in Ram sales, which have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of this year compared to the same period in 2023.

Kuniskis pointed out that the main issue regarding the reinstatement of the 5.7-liter Hemi engine in the Ram 1500 would lie in its incompatibility with the new Atlantis electric architecture. In addition, the mild-hybrid eTorque system, which combines the V8 with a 48-volt battery to improve efficiency, is no longer available due to suppliers stopping production, so these are issues that do not have simple resolution.

Reactivation of production lines needed to revise V8

In order to get this kind of configuration back on track, it would be necessary to reactivate the suppliers’ production lines and start again with a design of the components to make sure that they could fit smoothly into the vehicle’s new electric platform. In essence, Kuniskis confirmed that despite the request, this modification could still not be implemented immediately, precisely because of technical and logistical complexities, the ones we are precisely talking about. Nevertheless, however, he left open the possibility of a future implementation, while highlighting the fact that it will not be a quick process.

Therefore, for the time being, all those who are fans of the powerful Ram V8 engines will have to opt for the Heavy Duty models, which continue to offer the robust 6.4-liter HEMI. Although the Ram 1500 has adopted new powertrains, official statements seem to want to leave open the possibility of a return of the famous V8 engine that has characterized the brand for years and has been much loved by consumers. This also shows that the Ram brand is attentive to the desires of its customers, trying not to disappoint them at any time. If the V8 were to return to the market with this vehicle, it would be an important event for the company, which would thus be able to combine the tradition of powerful engines with the need to offer more modern and environmentally friendly solutions, while at the same time respecting the ever-changing demands of the market.