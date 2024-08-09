Quattroporte Grand Finale and MC20 Iris: two customized Maserati jewels for American collector

The Quattroporte Grand Finale and MC20 Iris are the outcome of an intense collaboration between the client and the artisans of the Fuoriserie department, who have created two artworks on wheels.

Quattroporte Grand Finale and MC20 Iris on Lake Maggiore

With an atmosphere deserving of the brand’s prestige, on the Italian shores of Lake Maggiore in Stresa, the Maserati manufacturer delivered two unique and completely customized cars to an American collector. We are talking about the Quattroporte Grand Finale and the MC20 Iris models. These particular cars were born thanks to the incredible work done by the craftsmen of the Fuoriserie department and now represent the absolute pinnacle of automotive customization, and at the same time a tribute to the elegance and performance of the Maserati brand.

The Quattroporte Grand Finale represents the end of a long and prestigious chapter for Maserati’s luxury sedan. An elegant Blu Nobile is clad on the car and made even more admirable by carbon fiber details, details that make the car stand out as a true masterpiece. The cabin has been crafted with the highest quality materials and handcrafted finishes, and is able to offer those inside a completely exclusive and stylish driving experience. As for the assembly we find under the hood of the Grand Finale is the powerful 580-hp V8. This is a final exaltation at the highest level of Maserati power before the final transition to ‘electric.

The MC20 Iris, on the other hand, is a true tribute to creativity and originality. Its AI Aqua Rainbow livery, is inspired by the colors of the rainbow and makes sure to make this supercar unmistakable. The cockpit, has also been customized with great care, obviously echoes the exterior hues, going to create a completely unique and at the same time cozy environment. The MC20 Iris gives the whole idea of being a car that wants to clearly express the strong and decisive personality of its owner, a real jewel on four wheels.

Fuoriserie Maserati: an atelier that makes handcrafted customizations possible

Both cars were built in Maserati’s Fuoriserie department, a place where dreams concerning the motoring world of some future clients can always take shape. Thanks to the valuable collaboration between the designers and the craftsmen, every detail has been taken care of with the utmost attention, so it becomes possible to make unique works available to demanding customers. Fuoriserie then, to speak more simply, is a customization program that offers Maserati customers the chance to create a bespoke car, choosing from a wide range of options for exterior, interior and performance. From body color to interior trim, every detail can be customized to create a truly unique car.

The handover of the two cars was a truly unforgettable moment for the American collector, who had the great opportunity to get an up-close look at the craftsmanship and passion that make the Maserati brand completely unique. These precious cars represent a very substantial investment, but also an absolute symbol of exclusivity.