Maserati will launch a special version of the MC20 at Monterey Car Week 2024

Maserati will have several cars on display at the Monterey Car Week 2024, including various versions of the MC20, the MCXtrema, and the new Folgore electric range. The event will take place from August 9 to 18 in Monterey, California. This could be an excellent opportunity to showcase the Trident’s products to an enthusiastic audience, now that the brand is going through a very complicated period. In recent days, in fact, Stellantis has declared that it is considering the possibility of selling Maserati to the highest bidder due to the brand’s poor sales.

The Maserati MC20 Icona, a special version of the model for the 20th anniversary of the Trident’s return to racing, was announced last month and pays homage to the MC12 Stradale and the Maserati Trofeo Light livery that raced at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Only 20 units of this model have been produced, and one of these will be present at the event. During Monterey Car Week 2024, the MC20-Derived Super Sports Car will also be officially unveiled, about which there is currently little information available.

The Maserati MCXtrema was announced in 2023 as a track car. Only 62 units of this model have been produced, and its performance is that of a true supercar. Under the hood, it houses a 3-liter V6 engine that delivers 730 horsepower, coupled with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox. Its strong point is certainly its weight, at only 1,299 kg.

Finally, the Italian brand will also showcase two vehicles from its Folgore range, including the GranTurismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore. The former accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.7 seconds, thanks to its 818 horsepower. The vehicle’s range is about 242 miles (390 km) on a single charge, while the starting price is $193,995. The Maserati Grecale Folgore, on the other hand, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.9 seconds thanks to its motors with a total of 550 horsepower. At the moment, the range of this model has not yet been officially announced, but it should be close to 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge. Other models such as the GranCabrio Trofeo or the MC20 Cielo, among others, will also be on display at Monterey Car Week 2024.