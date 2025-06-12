Pulse Abarth: unique sportiness in the category, improved design and technology for more exclusivity in the segment

The Pulse Abarth has unique sportiness in its class, improved design and technology to become even more exclusive in the segment

Pulse Abarth the Scorpio brand’s first SUV in the world

Pulse Abarth is the Scorpio brand’s first SUV in the world, recognized since its arrival on the market in 2022 as a best-in-class option and the only one to offer truly sporty features. Subversive, Abarth’s signature upgraded trim acts as a “B-side” to the Pulse’s personality, providing tailor-made adjustments for provocative driving and exclusive equipment that are the secret to its success among a host of enthusiasts.

Pulse Abarth in the 2026 range

Now, the Pulse Abarth arrives in the 2026 range with a new exterior design that makes the model even more modern and, at the same time, impressive, living up to the Scorpio brand and the admiration of its fans. The model features a completely remodeled front end, with a new bumper with more pronounced and punchy lines. The upper front grille is also completely new, in gloss black and red, with straight, vertical, accentuated lines that reinforce the model’s aggressive look along with new LED fog lamps.

In keeping with the brand’s global standard, a new logo with Abarth lettering has been added to the center of the grille in a darker shade, with Scorpio detail in the lower right corner. The skidplate (lower grille) follows the straight shape of the new front end, and the side air intakes have been made more prominent with new lines, as well as a red finish. Completing the changes to the exterior look are exclusive new 18” wheels with gloss black hollow-channel finish and the Scorpion logo with red detailing.

The new interior, which retains a premium look in dark tones, becomes even more refined with the arrival of a panoramic sunroof with electrically opening curtain. The new, completely redesigned sports seats feature a new finish with an embroidered Abarth logo, a raised scorpion design and red stitching. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the seats offer a good balance of sportiness and comfort, with an anatomical clamshell set for a sportier driving experience and new electric adjustments for the driver. Completing the interior changes are new vinyl door panels.

Performance can be adjusted with three available driving modes: Sport, focused on sportiness and comfort; Manual, offering versatility and personality; and Poison, exclusive to the brand, with quick, snappy response and lots of fun. In this mode, with specific throttle mapping, the same speed can be achieved 60 percent of the time as in Sport mode.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies in terms of safety, the model has Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) with the following functions: automatic headlight on, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. The parking brake is electronic and automatic with Auto Hold function, and the SUV is also equipped with 4 airbags with six zones of protection, front and side chest and head airbags for driver and passengers.

The 10.1-inch multimedia system features Connect////Me, a connected services platform with more than 30 functions and extensive connectivity, as standard. The model also offers an induction charger with ventilation, an Abarth-specific 7-inch full digital cluster with information such as turbo pressure, G-force and power on the main display, digital automatic climate control, full LED headlights and taillights, headlights with automatic ignition, rain sensor with automatic windshield wiper activation, Keyless Entry’n Go and remote start.

The Pulse Abarth is available in Bianco Banchisa, Grigio Strato and Nero Vulcano colors, with red exterior details. And Monte Carlo Red with gray or black details. The roof is black for all options.

Equipment

Abarth Pulse

Turbo 270 engine

6-speed automatic transmission

Panoramic sunroof

Light in the sunshade

LED fog lamps

Leather sports seats with electric adjustment for the driver

Leather front door panel

Leather steering wheel

Exclusive 18′ rims

Start Stop

Electronic parking brake with Autohold

Rain detection

Photochromic rearview mirror

Automatic headlight turn-on

Front parking sensor

Lane departure warning

Autonomous emergency braking

Rearview camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Bipartite bank

Keyless

Remote start

Induction charger

10.1″ multimedia

7″ full digital instrument cluster

Fiat Connect Connected Services////Me

Abarth Pulse Price – R$ 157,990.00