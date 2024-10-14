Pre-orders open for YJ grille and bumper with winch for Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler

What Henderson (@unofficialuseonly) did was to take an element that has always been beloved by fans of the Jeep brand, namely the square grille of the old Wrangler YJ and adapted it to the newer models. This was already very successful in the past, when Henderson himself made completely customized Jeeps with this type of grille, which is now available to everyone.

YJ-Styled Grille Compatible with All Variations of JL Wrangler – the grille and bumper offering

The YJ-style grille, which is a reproduction of the original grille that was made from high-quality materials and designed to fit the JL and JT models perfectly. Now, it is available at a discounted pre-order price. We’re talking about a price of $540, which is a 20% reduction from the normal price that is usually recommended which is $675. This is a completely limited time offer that includes not only the grid. In fact, it also includes the installation hardware and headlight adapters that are obviously needed, just to make sure that everything needed for assembly is properly provided.

We now turn to the YJ-style winch bumper, which is certainly another great homage to the American brand’s past. This is a very strong, functional and fully customizable bumper. It is made through the use of a very strong ¼-inch steel plate. This bumper is designed exclusively to resemble the simple rectangular bumpers that can be seen on Wrangler YJ and TJ models. This one, too, has a discounted pre-order price, that is, with a rebate that is always 20% off. Therefore, again speaking in pre-order, the piece is $600, while if you want to buy it directly painted and assembled, the cost should increase to about $750.

To remember, a very important factor, is that both of these accessories are available for pre-order but only for unofficial use. What does this mean? That these were not designed or approved directly by the manufacturer, in this case the American brand Jeep.

The reason for buying these two accessories

Why buy the YJ grille and bumper with winch for Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler? Let’s start with the fact that the retro style is especially loved by so many people. In fact, both pieces for sale are created to represent the Wrangler YJ design, which you know has always been loved by the public. In addition, they definitely come with great quality, as both are made with top-notch materials and are specially designed to last for a long time. In addition, the factor of customization comes into play, however, in this case it is the bumper that is available in different configuration options to best suit customers’ subjective preferences. Finally, there is the competitive pricing, since the pre-order, as anticipated, offers a significant discount on both products.

So, these two accessories are completely unique for anyone who is passionate about the Jeep brand and wanted to make their model unique. Therefore, to secure the YJ-style grille or winch bumper as soon as possible, you should visit UnofficialUseOnly.com to place your pre-order. By acting now, you will be able to take advantage of the 20 percent discount to model your own Jeep.