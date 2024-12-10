Peugeot’s best-selling vehicle in Argentina arrived in Fortnite

In the renowned video game Fortnite, the León brand will be present, through the best-selling vehicle in Argentina, benefiting the player in their virtual experience and being able to traverse the territory in a more dynamic way.

Peugeot present at the popular game Fortnite

The news we are talking about was published in an official Stellantis press release on December 9 this year. Peugeot Argentina, one of the Stellantis brands, will be featured on the Argentine map of the popular video game Fortnite — which has more than 650 million users — after a partnership agreement with the developer of the (map code: 2667 -5881-4517) map, StadioPlus. In parkour mode in a tour of different tourist destinations in our country, players will be able to collect the Peugeot upgrade , which will bestow a “gravity attribute” to easily advance through platforms and obstacles on the map.

This adds a new element to the game, so as to benefit the players’ experience and be able to traverse the map more dynamically. By taking the Peugeot element , the player will be able to view the New Peugeot 208 campaign’s complaint message , “Endorphine your day,” as well as within the map will be able to view the best-selling vehicle in Argentina.

Strategy to reach young people for Peugeot

Sebastian Gimenez, marketing director of Stellantis, said, “Fortnite is a new way for the Peugeot brand to accompany diverse audiences. This partnership allows us to reach gaming users between the ages of 18 and 34 and to be able to offer them a memorable experience with the brand within a completely innovative format, in an engaging and game-integrated way.”

It is a virtual experience in which players can visit the Perito Moreno Glacier, Mendoza, Valle de La Luna, Cerro de los Siete Colores, La Cañada, Iguazú Falls, Caminito, Obelisco, and Puerto Madero, to carry out different missions and collect objectives. Since its launch, the domestically produced Peugeot 208 quickly became an absolute hit , becoming the best-looking and best-selling vehicle in the B-Hatch segment, as well as the best-selling vehicle in the country .