Peugeot, positive March in South America and 10,000 units of the 2008 sold since launch

The Brazilian car market is showing signs of dynamism, with the Lion brand reporting significant sales growth and Peugeot loudly celebrating positive results in the first quarter of 2025. In particular, we are focused on overall sales performance and the significant contribution of the 2008 model.

Significant growth for the Lion brand

The news we are talking about today comes directly from one of the official press releases of the Stellantis Automotive Group, issued on April 9. The Lion brand has seen sales grow by nearly 10 percent over March last year, and this month it will offer special conditions, including zero commission and a super valuation when trading in used items. Peugeot ended the first quarter celebrating the milestone of 5,900 registered vehicles, up 2 percent from the same period last year.

When comparing only with March, the increase was 9% over the same month in 2024. One of the most significant figures in this index was Peugeot 2008. The main determinant for this result was the 3,569 units sold between January and March 2025. Since its launch in August 2024, 10,620 vehicles have already been sold. In the B-SUV segment, the model has achieved a 2.6 percent share.

Special conditions from the French brand

Throughout April Peugeot will promote its TECHDRIVE campaign, full of unmissable conditions valid at dealerships throughout Brazil. The Peugeot 208, for example, can be purchased in versions starting at R$ 74,990 (R$ 14,000 discount) plus zero tax. In the Style 25/25 version, the vehicle price starts at R$ 88,990, with trade-in of used cars.

Produced in the El Palomar plant in Argentina, the sedan is available in four versions (Active, Style, Allure, and GT) and two engines: the 1.0 Firefly, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, and the award-winning 200 turbo engine, with CVT transmission, which provides good performance and low fuel consumption, making it ideal for both urban use and longer commutes.

The 2008 model is available in versions starting at R$ 119,990, with trade-in of used cars and Zero Tax. The SUV is available in three versions (Active, Allure and GT). All, in addition to being equipped with the modern, high-tech Turbo 200 engine, which develops 130 hp of maximum power, feature 17-inch diamond alloy wheels and the new 10.3-inch PEUGEOT i-Connect multimedia center, with wireless mirroring of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.