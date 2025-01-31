Peugeot, new 3008 and 5008 SUVs launch in the Middle East

Peugeot has long been recognized for its innovative approach to automotive design and engineering, rooted in the ‘Power of Allure,’ creating vehicles that captivate with their striking aesthetics and attention to detail. With an unwavering commitment to the driving experience, Peugeot blends cutting-edge technology, from advanced driver assistance systems to the i-Cockpit’s intuitive interfaces, with superior craftsmanship to ensure that each model delivers an unparalleled ride.



The new PEUGEOT 3008: a modern fastback SUV

The French automaker dropped off both models at an exclusive event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Combining bold design, advanced technology and versatile functionality, the new 3008 and 5008 reinforce Peugeot’s commitment to providing vehicles that exemplify glamour, excitement and excellence.

The new Peugeot 3008 sports a dynamic and aerodynamic fastback silhouette, offering a modern reinterpretation of SUV styling. Inside, it features the Panoramic i-Cockpit, with a curved, floating 21-inch HD screen designed to enhance driver-centricity while maintaining passenger accessibility. Advanced safety and driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and the VisioPark 360° system, ensure an elevated driving experience that prioritizes both performance and safety.

This vehicle combines powerful performance with optimized aerodynamics for a smoother, more efficient ride.



The new PEUGEOT 5008: spacious, stylish and adaptable



The new Peugeot 5008 redefines the seven-seat SUV segment with a design that combines powerful proportions and defined details. Its spacious and adaptable interior is designed for families, offering modular seating configurations for up to seven passengers while maintaining a sophisticated, high-tech ambience. The advanced Panoramic i-Cockpit®, which also features a 21-inch HD screen and customizable ambient lighting, enhances the sense of comfort and connection within the cabin. Imposing in style, full of space and boldness, the New 5008’s improved driving position and upscale features offer an excellent driving experience and the performance of a grand tourer.

The new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 are equipped with a powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine delivering 180 hp, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine combines robust performance and efficiency, aligning perfectly with Peugeot’s commitment to creating vehicles that offer style, innovation and versatility. Both models feature cutting-edge technology that reflects Peugeot’s ambition to deliver vehicles that push the boundaries in design and performance. The new 3008 and 5008 highlight the brand’s continued dedication to creating vehicles that meet the needs of modern drivers, blending style, innovation and versatility in every detail.

Thomas Odier, Managing Director of French Brands at Stellantis Middle East, said, “With the launch of the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 in the Middle East, we are proud to present models that perfectly embody Peugeot’s commitment to design innovation, driving pleasure and customer satisfaction. These vehicles represent a bold step forward for the brands, reflecting our vision for the future of mobility in the region, with style and performance that our customers connect with immediately.”