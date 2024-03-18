New Peugeot 5008: here’s what it will be like

The debut of the new Peugeot 5008, the upcoming generation of the French automotive company’s top-of-the-range SUV, is just around the corner. This will mark the third generation of the SUV, but so far, not many details have emerged about the innovations this car will bring. However, it will continue to play a very important role in the range of the French automotive company, part of the Stellantis group.

New Peugeot 5008: a glimpse into the future generation of the new SUV

The vehicle is expected to move away from its current rear seat configuration to introduce a more traditional setup. The dashboard, shown in a teaser a few days ago, will closely resemble that of the new e-3008, serving as a reference point for future models of the French automotive company. However, uncertainties remain regarding the exterior design, especially the rear part, which, according to some rumors, might be less boxy than the previous model.

Regarding the engine range of the new Peugeot 5008, the car will likely include only fully electrified versions. This means its engine lineup will be inherited from the 3008, with engines ranging from 210 to 320 horsepower. While the previous 5008 reached a length of 4.64 meters, this new model is expected to exceed 4.70 meters to align with the standards of the Renault Espace.

The new Peugeot 5008 is also expected to be available in a hybrid version, with a plug-in hybrid option to follow at a later date. As for pricing, it is expected to start at around 40,000 euros. The official debut is scheduled for a couple of days from now, precisely on March 20th. Therefore, its official presentation is indeed just around the corner. As we await the revelation of all aesthetic and technical details, we present a render published by Auto-Moto, imagining the final design of the new Peugeot 5008 before its debut.