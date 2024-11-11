Peugeot e-3008 impresses with efficiency: here’s how many stops it made in a 930 km test

Although 2024 has proven tragic for Stellantis sales, especially in markets like Europe and the United States, the automotive group remains determined to maintain its electric vehicle strategy, which includes four platforms that can support both electric and hybrid vehicles. Among these is the STLA Medium platform, probably the most important of the four, as it can be used for C and D segment vehicles, which currently represent about half of global sales. The STLA Large will instead be used mainly for vehicles targeting the North American market, while the STLA Small is for accessible electric vehicles. Returning to STLA Medium, Stellantis recently conducted a road test with the Peugeot e-3008, demonstrating its efficiency.

Peugeot e-3008: Stellantis conducts nearly 1,000 km test to demonstrate efficiency

The car in question underwent a test journey from Paris to Nice on the highway, covering a total of 932 kilometers. Peugeot wanted to answer one question: how many charging stops are needed for such a long journey?

Well, the answer is two. The e-3008 used in the test was equipped with the 98 kWh battery, the largest in the range, which allows for approximately 700 kilometers on a single charge. The test was conducted on the highway with an average speed of 130 km/h and an optimal ambient temperature of about 20°C. Under these conditions, it was expected that the actual range would be less than the stated 700 km, as high highway speeds always result in greater energy consumption. However, the vehicle seems to have performed better than expected, judging by the data.

The first stop was made after 340 kilometers, with an average consumption of 4.2 km/kWh, equivalent to 23.8 kWh/100 km. The second charging stop occurred after another 366 kilometers, with an average consumption of 5.4 km/kWh, equivalent to 18.5 kWh/100 km. At this rate, approximately 529 kilometers could have been covered with a full battery. The test concluded after 231 kilometers upon arrival in Nice. In the final part of the test, the e-3008 had an average consumption of 5.9 km/kWh, equivalent to 16.9 kWh/100 km.

Although Stellantis did not specify, the vehicle’s battery would not have been fully charged during the stops. Remember that the STLA Medium, which has a 400V architecture, enables fast charging up to 160 kW for the Peugeot e-3008, charging the battery from 20% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes.

“The characteristics of the STLA Medium platform make it perfect for long-distance travel, while ensuring maximum comfort and the efficiency typical of an electric vehicle. Drivers can now tackle longer journeys with reduced charging stops, enjoying excellent performance and greater peace of mind during travel,” stated Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer of Stellantis.