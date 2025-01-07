Peugeot 208, the increasingly valuable used car

The used car market has been slowing down sharply lately. The same discourse seems not to have applied to the Peugeot 208, which has been showing off strongly against the trend. A recent Mobiauto survey revealed a surprising piece of news, namely that the 208 is the only used car less than 3 years old to have increased its value in 2024. A result that gives it the title of the most interesting car within the used market.

Peugeot 208 preferred among used cars

This news was published directly by the Stellantis Group in an official press release that was released on January 6. In a difficult scenario for the used car market, the Peugeot 208 stands out as a notable exception. According to a survey by Mobiauto, an online vehicle sales platform, only one used model (with up to 3 years of use) managed to increase in value in 2024, and that model is, without a doubt, the Peugeot 208.

At the end of 2024, the Peugeot 208, produced in Palomar and starting in the year 2022, reached an average price of R$75,277, representing an appreciation of 1.63 percent over the same period in 2023. This appreciation is a clear consumer indication of the trust and quality that the model and brand offer.

Features that make the Peugeot a desired car

The Peugeot 208 is known for its bold, modern design, with flowing lines and a distinctive front grille that catches the eye. Inside, the vehicle offers high-quality finishes, with sophisticated materials and state-of-the-art technology.

Manufactured in the El Palomar plant in Argentina, the model has four versions (Active, Style, Allure and GT) and two engines: the 1.0 Firefly, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, and the award-winning 200 turbo. engine that provides good performance and fuel economy, making it ideal for both urban use and longer trips. Well-tuned suspension provides comfort and stability, while safety features such as stability control and multiple airbags ensure a safe ride.

In short, the Peugeot 208 is not just a vehicle; It is a symbol of resilience and appreciation in a market that faces challenges. For consumers looking for a used car that not only maintains its performance but also adds value, the Peugeot 208 is the ideal choice. So it remains to be seen whether this positive trand for the Peugeot brand and its 208 model will remain the same in this new year