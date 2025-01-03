Peugeot 208 was the best-selling vehicle in the Argentine market in 2024

The Peugeot 208 has just finished a new piece of history for the car market in Argentina. With an unprecedented achievement, this car in 2024 became the best-selling car in the country, exceeding all expectations. This success was the result of a perfect combination of several factors put into practice by the automaker in its target market sector. So we are talking about a winning mix of design, technology and performance, which have won the hearts of Argentines for the entire year just past.

Peugeot 208 absolute protagonist in the Argentina market

The news we are talking about comes directly from a Stellantis press release issued on December 2, 2025. The Peugeot 208 has been crowned the Argentine market leader with 29,681 patented units and 7.6 percent market share in 2024 according to data from the Association of Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara). The Argentine model, from the beginning of its commercialization, has been the leader in its segment with more than 110 thousand units sold to date. The update of the model in August 2024 quickly became an absolute success, becoming the best-seller in the B-Hatch segment in the first month of sales.

The B-hatch produced at the El Palomar plant has been updated with advanced design features, technology and driving pleasure. It offers a new engine and, in addition, is the first exponent to debut the new Peugeot identity in our country. The Peugeot 208 has established itself as the vehicle most chosen by Argentines in 2024 with 29,681 units patented, which equates to a 7.6 percent share of the car and light commercial vehicle market, representing a historic performance for the brand and the company in Argentina.

The model’s excellent sales have a direct impact on production at the El Palomar manufacturing unit, where more than 45 thousand units of the B-Hatch were produced and more than 15 thousand units were exported to our main market in the region. These outstanding results make it the key pillar of Stellantis’ leadership in Argentina.

Progress of the savings plan and the Brazilian market

The savings plan contributed significantly to the achievement of this goal since 40% of the patents came through this channel. Likewise, 27,980 new model memberships were made during the year.

Over the past two years, the Peugeot 208 has distinguished itself in the Brazilian market, showing significant growth in sales and consolidating itself as one of the brand’s most sought-after models with more than 17 thousand units sold in 2024. The latest model update attracted both new buyers and those looking for a compact and efficient vehicle. Its modern design, advanced technology and fuel efficiency have contributed to its popularity among consumers.

In addition to its sales performance, the model has been honored with 8 awards since its launch in 2023 in Brazil. These include the “Car of the Year” award in several regional awards and the “Best Design” award. So we will see what kind of success this vehicle will also produce during the course of 2025, and whether it can dominate sales in the Argentine market for another year.