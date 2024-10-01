Stellantis awarded at 2024 Automotive Business Awards

For sure, Stellantis is the largest vehicle manufacturing company in South America. In fact, the automotive group took first place in three different categories in this year’s edition of the Automotive Business 2024 Awards. The premiums are from, Company of the Year, Assembler Direction and Automotive Manufacturer and Industry 4.0. The awards ceremony took place on the day of Sept. 30, held during the #ABX24 – Automotive Business Experience event, São Paulo.

The Automotive Business 2024 Awards present themselves as a tasty opportunity to discover the latest industry innovations up close, being able to admire recent innovations and understand what trends will characterize the future of the industry. usually, the awards at these events are presented by a jury of experts, specialized journalists, and sometimes even by some consumers.

Stellantis leading the Brazilian market

Concerning the recognition obtained in the Company of the Year Assembler category, Stellantis was the company that stood out for the number of launches, for the solutions adapted directly to customer needs, and also for the market numbers obtained in Brazil. Since the year 2021 and continuing through 2022 and 2023, Stellantis has been able to maintain its lead in the most prominent South American markets, such as Brazil and Argentina. The year 2024 currently seems to be proceeding in exactly the same way, so much so that it currently remains at the top of the charts with more than 576,000 vehicles sold from January through the end of August. These numbers have given the company a 23.1 percent market share since the beginning of the year in Brazil.

So Stellantis expects record-breaking investment plan for all of South America

But that’s not all, as Stellantis has no intention of being satisfied with the results achieved so far. In fact, the company plans a record-breaking investment plan for all of South America. The total is expected to amount to as much as R$32 billion from 2025 to 2030. This would be the largest of investments ever made in the history of the auto industry, for Brazil, but also for all of South America. These resources will be able to finance the launch of 40 new models and as many as 8 powertrains. In addition, it will also be possible to better develop bio-hybrid technology, of the various decarbonization solutions for the entire automotive supply chain. Finally, there will also be room for new strategic business opportunities to take the company higher and higher.

Industry 4.0 Award for Stellantis

For the Industry 4.0 category, Stellantis was awarded with the case “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Energy Management.” This type of project aimed to reduce energy consumption as much as possible by using the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to integrate three different types of IoT communication technologies. Namely, they are LoRa, Wi-SUN and OpenThread. For advanced industrial automation, this innovative solution provides interoperability, security and energy efficiency.

To simply explain IIoT we can say that just imagine any object, for example, a light bulb up to a car, completely connected to the Internet and able to communicate with each other. LoRa would be like a very energy efficient long distance radio. Perfect for devices that need to communicate over long distances with small batteries. Wi-SUN on the other hand is much more like a real Wi-Fi that is normally used in the home. The difference is that it is designed specifically for low-speed, low-power networks. Finally, Open Thread is a mesh technology, which means having the ability for devices to communicate with each other by creating a mesh network.

Emanuele Cappellano Awarded for Leadership

The area chairman for Stellantis, namely Emanuele Cappellano was honored as the winner in the category of Automotive House Leadership, which fills the role of one of the most important proclamations of the award. In this edition No. 14, the executive was recognized as a top professional for his consistently innovative approach within company affairs, generating a consistently positive impact for the entire mobility industry.

Cappellano is just now concluding his first year at the helm of Stellantis’ South American operations. Right from the start, he has distinguished himself as a great leader, which has enabled him to achieve truly incredible results in a market that is not easy. In the month of August alone that just passed, the company was able to put up high numbers in terms of production in the history of the region. The total number amounted to 88,709 vehicles produced. Also achieving mind-boggling numbers was the Betim Hub, which achieved a high production volume for the second month in a row since Stellantis has been present in the territory. In terms of numbers, we are talking about 45,500 units produced for the Minas Gerais plant.

President’s Statement for Stellantis South America

Emanuele Cappellano made some statements regarding the awards he received. More specifically, he wished to point out that being able to win in three different categories of the Automotive Business 2024 Awards, one of the most relevant in the automotive industry, undoubtedly represents the Stellantis Group’s ongoing commitment that it places on issues such as innovation and industry excellence. So, Mr. Cappellano added that he is proud for the company’s recognition as a leader in implementing real solutions with positive impact on customers. Such an award reflects the great dedication that is used every single day by company employees to be able to offer all the best to consumers.