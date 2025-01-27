No more US cars, Meloni chooses Made in Italy at Palazzo Chigi with Alfa Romeo and Fiat

The decision to replace American cars with Italian models at Palazzo Chigi is more than just a car swap. It is a strong signal of national identity and renewed pride in Made in Italy

The relationship between Italy and the United States

The Meloni government has undertaken a number of initiatives that underscore its intention to strengthen ties between Italy and the United States while maintaining strong ties with domestic industry. A significant example of this dual strategy is the recent decision to renew the car fleet at Palazzo Chigi.

Recall also that Stellantis is preparing for a massive offensive in the U.S. market. Its CEO, John Elkann, has already met personally with Donald Trump. The focus of their talks was on major investments aimed at revitalizing the U.S. manufacturing industry and creating new jobs, in line with Trump’s election promises to his voter base. While diplomatic relations between the two countries have reached a new high point, with the Italian premier’s participation in major events in the United States and the prospect of customs exemptions for Italy, at the domestic level there has been a move to enhance the value of Italian-made products. In particular, U.S. cars previously used by the Prime Minister’s aides were replaced with Italian-made models.

Alfa Romeo Tonale and Fiat Panda hybrid for car fleet at Palazzo Chigi

The decision to opt for Alfa Romeo Tonale and renew the rental contract for a Fiat Panda hybrid is a clear sign of the intention to promote the domestic automotive industry, a sector of fundamental importance to the Italian economy. This decision, in addition to having symbolic value, helps support Italian companies and strengthen the domestic production chain.

In fact, in a move that underscores a specific desire to emphasize the national identity of the ‘Bel Paese’, the Meloni government has decided to review the composition of the Palazzo Chigi car fleet. In particular, the U.S.-made cars, introduced in 2021 during Draghi’s presidency and used by the support staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, have been discontinued. Starting next spring, the car fleet will be renewed with models from an Italian brand that is part of the Stellantis Group.

Enhancing the value of Made in Italy

This choice, described by many observers as a sovereignist turn, goes beyond simply replacing one vehicle with another. It is a clear signal of the new government’s intention to enhance the domestic automotive industry by promoting Italian brands and supporting local production. In addition, the decision to opt for environmentally friendly vehicles confirms the government’s commitment to the ecological transition, while maintaining a strong link to the national manufacturing fabric.

Thanks to a new partnership between Crédit Agricole and Stellantis, company cars will be completely revamped. For the next three years, Leasys will provide rental vehicles, including the new Alfa Romeo Tonale and a hybrid Panda model designed specifically for corporate use. And so from the fleet of cars used by Meloni’s close associates the six Ford Focus hybrids, in their place come just as many Alfa Romeo Tonale MY25 1.5 160hp TCT7 Sprint MHEVs.